Kilcoo bridge 32-year gap to reach All-Ireland SFC Club final at expense of Ballyboden St Enda's

Kilcoo became the first Down team in 32 years to reach the All-Ireland club final when they defeated 2016 champions Ballyboden St Enda's in the semi-final at Kingspan Breffni in Cavan.

They will now meet defending champions’ Corofin in the Croke Park decider in two weeks' time.

Goals from Ryan Johnson and Daryl Brannigan – one of five brothers in the side proved decisive – in a contest which only truly sparked into life in the final quarter.

The tiny Down club are following in the footsteps of St Mary's Burren (1986 and 1988) as the only Down club to win the Andy Merrigan Cup.

It was a particularly noteworthy triumph for their veteran manager Mickey Moran who managed Slaughtneill to an All-Ireland club final appearance in 2017.

It was a disappointing end for the Dublin champions, though they had struggled to win both the county and provincial titles.

They had county star Michael Darragh Macauley black carded in the 50th minute and missed a couple of crucial chances at the business end of the game.

The early exchanges were very tentative as both sides defended in numbers and attempted to set up attacks from deep.

Kilcoo looked the better side but squandered a couple of early chances before opening their account in the fifth minute with a Paul Devlin point.

In took Ballyboden eight minutes to score but then they found a rhythm of sorts with Conal Keaney and Ryan Basquel kicking excellent points from play. In contrast, Kilcoo had to rely on pointed frees from Ryan McEvoy and Paul Devlin to stay in touch.

But the game took a decisive turn nine minutes from the break after Ballyboden were turned over in possession in their own half.

After a quick exchange of passes, Conor Laverty combined with Down inter-county player Ryan Johnston who made no mistake from close range hammering the ball low to the corner of the net to give his side a 1-3 to 0-3 advantage.

Colm Basquel and Ryan McEvoy exchanged frees before a long-range effort from Kilcoo midfielder Aaron Morgan gave his side a four point lead on the stroke of half time.

But Ballyboden's ability to finish strongly manifested itself again in the three minutes of injury time with the Basquel brothers, Colm and Ryan converting frees – the latter coming after Kilcoo failed to get their kick-out away – to leave them trailing by two at the break (1-5 to 0-6).

Kieran Kennedy left it a one-point game early in the second half before Dylan Ward had a chance of a goal for Kilcoo but he hesitated when he ought to have shot and eventually his fisted effort trailed across the face of the goal and trickled wide.

Ballyboden's indiscipline cost them a man and a point soon afterwards.

In separate incidents substitute Aran Waters who had been on the field for four minutes was black carded while Bob Dwan and Shane Clayton were yellow carded before Paul Devlin kicked over his third free.

But Kilcoo struck a decisive blow in the 46th minute. A fisted shot for a point from Dylan Ward rebounded off the upright and fell into the grasp of Daryl Branagan who blasted to the net to give his side a 2-7 to 0-6 lead.

As is their wont, Ballyboden - despite having Macauley black-carded in the 50th minute - played their best football when needed most.

They pinned the Ulster champions in their own half for long periods and three converted frees left it a two-point game with five minutes of normal time remaining.

But Kilcoo's minor star Shelan Johnson kicked a crucial point from play and although substitute Warren Egan replied for Ballyboden they missed two other efforts to narrow the gap.

Kilcoo had the final say with Ryan McEvoy's third point. Joint Kilcoo captain Conor Laverty became the fourth player to be black carded in the sixth minute of injury time but the Down champions comfortably survived a last ditch effort from Ballyboden to record the most famous win in their history.

The official attendance was 4,746.

Scorers: Kilcoo - R Johnson, D Branagan 1-0 each. P Devlin (3f), R McEvoy (2f) 0-3 each, A Morgan, S Johnston (0-1 each). Ballyboden: R Basquel 0-5 (4f), C Basquel 0-3 (3f), C Keaney 0-1, K Kennedy 0-1, W Egan 0-1 each.

Kilcoo: M McCourt; N Branagan, Aaron Branagan, R McEvoy; Aidan Branagan, D Branagan, N McEvoy; D Ward, A Morgan; S Johnson, C Laverty, R Johnson; J Johnson, P Devlin, E Brannigan. Subs: M Rooney for Morgan ht; J Clarke for D Brannigan (BC) (54), F McGreevy for Ward (60+ 3), A Morgan for Laverty (BC 60 + 5).

Ballyboden: D Gogan; C Flaherty, B Dwan, S Clayton; K Kennedy, R McDaid, B Bobbett; Michael D Macauley, D O’Mahoney; D O’Reilly, C Basquel, A Flood; R McGarry, R Basquel, C Keaney. Subs: A Waters for Bobbett( 36), T Hayes for McGarry (38), D Nelson for Waters (BC) (40), W Egan for Flood (47), J Holland for Macauley (BC) (51), S O Maidin for O’Reilly (53).

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary).

