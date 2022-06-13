Kieran McGeeney’s forward thinking can turn Armagh into contenders again

Armagh rescued Ulster’s good name in Clones and showed that rumours of Gaelic football’s death have been greatly exaggerated.

Their sparkling display showcased everything that’s good about the country’s most maligned sport. It was also a rebuke to those who’ve made excuses for the serial negativity of Derry, Donegal and others by claiming it’s an inevitable part of football’s evolution.

Armagh show that there’s another way. At their best they make Gaelic football look like the real Beautiful Game.

Who’d have thought Kieran McGeeney would turn out to be The Last Romantic? Some managers talk a good game but don’t deliver. McGeeney talks a bad game while being secretly on the side of the angels.

Football’s ‘Knight of the Doleful Countenance’ might proclaim his love for MMA as the purest expression of the sporting spirit and possess a steady supply of macho ‘take no prisoners’ nostrums. But the Kildare team he managed was one of the most entertaining outfits of the last 20 years. Armagh are in the same mould even if their performances were initially as dour as their manager’s rhetoric.

Last year’s six-goal haul in just two Ulster SFC games showed what ‘Armagh Unleashed’ were capable of. A combined 4-29 in the victories over Dublin and Tyrone which opened their NFL campaign provided further confirmation. Yet just six weeks ago they suffered an ignominious defeat at the hands of yesterday’s victims. Sucked into a battle of attrition, they looked as uncomfortable as a kid trying on his father’s hand-me-downs.

Armagh aren’t equipped to prevail in the kind of grim contest they encountered in Ballybofey. But they’re a match for anyone when the football is free-flowing. Yesterday they concentrated on what they do well and swept Donegal aside.

McGeeney’s adventurous approach is realistic as well as romantic. Decent in defence and middling in midfield, Armagh are irresistible in attack. They look more comfortable on the front foot than when defending in depth.

Their third goal encapsulated their best qualities. It culminated with a neat finish from Stephen Sheridan after a pass from his midfield partner Ben Crealey but the spadework had been done by a fine Jarlath Óg Burns fetch followed by a piercing run and quick transfer from Rian O’Neill.

The latter pair are two of the game’s most remarkable young talents. If being nominated for All-Stars three years ago in their first championship season has imposed a burden of expectation on them, it’s one they seem well able to shoulder. There’s something of Maurice Fitzgerald about O’Neill. His combination of size, vision and perfect technique makes him, like Fitzgerald, resemble the ideal footballer. Yet it hadn’t been plain sailing in this year’s championship for a player who’d lit up the league.

Even the win against Tyrone saw O’Neill overshadowed by some of his less celebrated team-mates. But in Clones yesterday he was imperious, notching four points from play, scoring one goal himself from the penalty spot and playing a key role in the two others.

Burns’ three points from left half-back were the icing on the cake of a typically elegant performance. Few players are so assured or display so much intelligence in possession.

There are other aces in the Armagh pack. Rory Grugan’s tenth-second goal will be talked about for years but the 35th-minute point when he took on his man, engineered a small bit of space and guided a shot over the bar from the right was its equal as a work of art.

Stefan Campbell, an old school ballplaying centre half-forward, is the kind of player you suspect Theoretical McGeeney might disapprove of but from whom ‘Actual McGeeney’ is extracting the very best.

The Kerry-like quality of Armagh in full spate surely owes something to the recruitment of Kieran Donaghy. The Tralee man’s fingerprints may have been on the move which saw Grugan pounce after just ten seconds.

Eight years ago Donaghy’s move out the field played a key part as a similar routine enabled Paul Geaney to poach a similar goal 50 seconds into the All-Ireland final against Donegal.

The big man must have experienced further feelings of déjà vu when a Shaun Patton short kick-out went astray in the 27th minute, as Paul Durcan’s had done to present Donaghy with the match-winning goal in that final.

This time round a miracle block from Caolan Ward denied Campbell a similar goal. But then Patton went the same route with his very next kick-out which resulted in another interception, a black card for the ’keeper and the penalty which O’Neill tucked away.

Albert Einstein didn’t actually say that doing the same thing and expecting different results is a form of insanity. But perhaps the quote originated with a Donegal fan. Still well in contention at half-time, Donegal retreated into their ‘defensive shape’ after the break.

Instead of chasing the game they allowed Armagh to knock the ball around with ease and work their way through for the clinching scores. It was another odd decision for a team who’d actually impressed when carrying the game to the opposition in the first half.

Attitude matters. Armagh can be this year’s All-Ireland dark horses if they keep to their attacking principles when faced by bigger tests in Croke Park.

Yesterday’s 3-17 to 0-16 win might make McGeeney think of Armagh’s 3-15 to 0-11 victory over Donegal in the 2004 Ulster final. Armagh, captained by him, looked sure-fire All-Ireland winners that day after a superb attacking display.

Instead, just three weeks later, they were dumped out of the championship by Fermanagh in the quarter-finals after retreating back into their defensive shell. There are risks for Armagh in continuing to take the bold route.

But the risks of not taking it may be even greater. It’s all up to Geezer – ‘Unintentional Man Of Mystery.’