Kieran McGeeney to stay on as Armagh manager for another year

Kieran McGeeney is to remain on as Armagh football manager for another year.

Armagh county board has agreed to an extension that will bring to eight the number of years the former All-Ireland winning captain has been in charge of his native county.

In 2019, Armagh extended McGeeney's term by two years with an option to add a third and that has now been exercised.

Armagh lost to Monaghan by two points in the Ulster semi-final last month, having conceded four first half goals.

In the last two years they have regained and retained Division One status but have yet to reach a provincial final on his watch.

McGeeney has been involved at inter-county level in some capacity for more than 30 years at this stage and has had a management/coaching role for the past 14 years, seven as Armagh manager, one as coach to Paul Grimley in 2014 and six years as Kildare manager prior to that which he undertook straight after retiring as a player in 2007.