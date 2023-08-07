Kieran McGeeney to stay in charge of Armagh with ‘strong support’ from County Board

KIERAN McGeeney will remain as Armagh manager following the decision of the county board to ratify him for a 10th season in charge.

A statement issued by the Armagh county board confirmed: “Following tonight’s County Committee meeting, club delegates have strongly supported and ratified Kieran McGeeney as Senior County Football Manager for the 2024 season.”

Club delegates met at the Athletic Grounds this evening to discuss and vote on the matter, with recent reports speculating that a minority would oppose the extension.

McGeeney had retained the support of the management committee, however, and the wording of the statement released via Armagh GAA’s social media channels suggest the vote was relatively straight forward.

It is widely known also that McGeeney retains the backing of the current squad, with several of their more experienced members stating publicly their wish for him to continue.

McGeeney now takes over from Colm Collins, who stepped down after a decade of silver service in Clare, as the longest sitting inter-county football manager.

In that time, Armagh have yet to win Ulster or All-Ireland honours.

This year, they suffered a cruel twist of fortune, losing both an Ulster final and an All-Ireland quarter-final on penalties.

The same fate befell them last year, losing a penalty shootout to Galway.

It remains to be seen whether McGeeney will add to or change his backroom team.