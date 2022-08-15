Kieran McGeeney will return as Armagh manager for a ninth consecutive season in 2023.

This news was confirmed in a short tweet from Armagh GAA tonight, which merely stated: “At tonight’s Armagh county board meeting, members unanimously agreed that Kieran McGeeney continue as senior inter-county football manager for 2023.”

The only Armagh skipper to lift Sam Maguire, 20 years ago, McGeeney has endured a roller-coaster ride in the managerial hotseat.

But despite a succession of setbacks on the Ulster stage, ‘Geezer’ enjoyed his best ever run in this year’s All-Ireland series.

Armagh registered impressive qualifier victories over provincial rivals Tyrone and Donegal, in the process dethroning last year’s All-Ireland champions before avenging an earlier Ulster exit in Ballybofey.

There followed a dramatic All-Ireland quarter-final comeback to bring Galway to extra-time, only to eventually lose on penalties amid massive controversy over a melee at the end of normal-time that resulted in a six-month ban for non-playing Armagh panellist Tiernan Kelly.