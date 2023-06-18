Kieran McGeeney hails new All-Ireland series as Armagh book place in last eight

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney has given his support to the new All-Ireland Championship format after his side booked an unlikely place in the All-Ireland quarter-finals with a one-point win over Galway in Carrick-on-Shannon.

McGeeney caught a rare inter-county management break when Shane Walsh sliced a free to level for Galway and Westmeath came late to draw with Tyrone in Cavan, putting Armagh directly into the last eight after they had started the day in third place in the group.

They advance with two wins from three to pick up the pieces from their Ulster final penalties loss to Derry five weeks earlier and McGeeney feels the format is working.

"It’s very hard to know what will keep the people on TV happy," he said. "I know what keeps the supporters happy – more games, more competitive games. Every game we’ve been in was competitive. A couple of years ago we were complaining that there wasn’t enough games – now we’re saying there’s too many. There was crying about dead rubbers and now there’s no dead rubbers and that’s no good either.

"You have to sit back and look at it. In some of the games today, everybody was fighting for every single score. To me, the system is much better. It’s not the leadership of the GAA I’d be giving credit to – the teams have really leaned into it," he suggested.

"You look at Westmeath in our group – everybody wrote them off but they pinned every one of us to our collar. They were unlucky against Galway to have a man sent off, it was a draw game up to that. Huge credit goes to Dessie Dolan. The same with Tony McEntee in Sligo. I know they had a bad day today but still, they were really pushing teams.

"I think it’s been a good system. Games that mean more. Championship games. Teams that are trying to develop are getting more games. There’s a lot to be happy about. It’s funny – I’m told I’m a bit dour and I don’t smile enough.

"And yet I think it’s about eight or nine years ago that I turned off the TV because all you hear is people crying and complaining. But I suppose that gets them more likes or Tweets or whatever it is they do these days," he said caustically.

McGeeney's team were really resourceful here and he acknowledged a rare bit of luck to get home.

"We got a bit of luck today, not in decisions but just people missing free kicks and us getting them. You would think we were 10 miles behind Galway listening to some of the noise that’s out there. I think ourselves and Galway have had some of the best games in the last few years and it takes two good teams to have a good game."

There were just 6,803 in Carrick-on-Shannon though some 7,500-plus tickets are believed to have been sold as weather potentially played its part. It flew in the face, then, of the request to play the game in Croke Park.

McGeeney paid tribute to the hosts, Leitrim GAA, for how accommodating they were but was still at a loss as to why the venue was chosen.

"It’s nothing to do with Leitrim – they’ve been very accommodating to Armagh, brilliant people, they looked after us really well. But you would have thought that we could definitely have filled other places. I’ve given up years ago trying to understand the CCCC."

On Rian O'Neill's midweek disciplinary case to challenge his red card in Tyrone 11 days earlier McGeeney felt he got a fair hearing.

"Whatever about CCCC, the hearings committee has got much better, much fairer, (it's a) far better system in place," he said.

"I might not agree with the result but we got a fair hearing. We have to make calls based on what they see and what they know. I still think Rian was innocent. There were two people. I have to say on that side of things, things have really tightened up and they (CHC) are really good at what they do. We got a fair hearing and can;t ask for more than that."