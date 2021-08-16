Kiely puts trust in experts when it comes to team plan

John Kiely may be the face that runs the place but the Limerick hurling boss has never claimed to have all of the answers, so he surrounds himself with the best in the business.

Kiely was still fulfilling some media duties at last Tuesday’s All-Ireland SHC final press day while coaching guru Paul Kinnerk and strength and conditioning expert Mikey Kiely were setting out cones and poles in various parts of the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

A boombox was blasting out all eclectic tunes with players filtering in some 90 minutes before training officially started and it’s clear that everything runs like clockwork for the reigning All-Ireland champions.

Trust is a huge element of that. Things may not have been going to script during the early stages of the League, when Limerick were without a win in their opening three games, but Kiely’s belief never wavered.

Read More

Others were leaning towards the panic button and questioning their ability to produce the goods, but the Galbally clubman always had faith in the bigger picture, with retaining Liam MacCarthy the ultimate goal.

“I’ve to trust the coaches and their planning, be it strength and conditioning or hurling coaches or both, when they set out their plan for how they want to work, that they’ve made the right calls,” Kiely says.

Experience

“They’re the ones with the expertise. Mikey Kiely has a doctorate in S&C so I have to trust his work is correct, and to date he’s gotten it bang on. We put huge trust in the coaches to get that right and the fact we’re having this conversation is testament to that work, and that that trust was well placed, that we would be right.”

The sign of a high achiever is to identify his/her deficiencies before moving to correct them and Kiely surrounds himself with all of the right people. He may be the man in the spotlight, but there is so much more at play behind the scenes.

“I’m not qualified in any of that and that’s why they’re there, why they studied that, so they could contribute to decisions like that,” he says of the planning that’s helping Limerick to save their best for the season’s finale.

“Every team is working with that level of expertise, to try to peak at the right time, to improve incrementally, and our coaches have gotten that right over the last four or five years.”

Kiely, principal of The Abbey School in Tipperary town, famously gave an emotional speech on the team bus after their 45-year wait for All-Ireland success was ended in 2018 with the focus on success and the fame that follows not altering their lives.

There are numerous examples of the trappings of celebrity, but Kiely has played his part in keeping Limerick’s feet firmly on the ground as they chase their third All-Ireland crown in four years, and the first back-to-back in the county’s history.

“It’s obviously very satisfying to be in the final but it’s no good being there unless you perform, and I know what that’s like. Of course the boys have been through a lot over the last few years, as much as there’s been success, in their own lives they’ve had the normal challenges,” he says.

“The last couple of years have been particularly challenging. Some members of the group have lost family members and friends, all those grounding experiences and tragedies, stuff which is real above and beyond sport.

“We’re all aware it’s a very privileged position that we’re in as a group, and that we need to be cognisant of the fact that it’s a privilege and an honour, something to be treasured, not something for us to feel that it has made any difference to us other than this is what we do.

“We play sport, we play hurling. So humility is a big factor in our group and I’d hope that can be seen in how they play. They’re united, they play for each other, they play for the group and they play for the jersey – and not for themselves.”

Kiely raised plenty of eyebrows earlier this year when claiming that Galway were guilty of some “embarrassing” instances of simulation when the Tribes comprehensively defeated Limerick in their League meeting before later retracting his comments and quickly apologising.

“Sure we all have our moments, don’t we? It was a senior moment, maybe,” the 49-year-old quips when asked about that lapse in judgement but a lot has changed since and Limerick are back where they want to be.

In their way stands a Cork side which have lit up the summer since their provincial semi-final defeat to Limerick six weeks ago with Kiely’s side poised to make history as their championship journey has been solely against Munster opposition.

Cork lowered Limerick’s colours when they met in the 2019 Munster SHC round-robin stages and Kiely knows what awaits them, although he refuses to view the Rebels as a “bogey” team for the champions.

“They came here (in 2019) and put in a huge performance, they blew us away in the Munster championship, we didn’t perform that day. The narrative of being a bogey team I don’t buy into, these games are all on the day,” he says adamantly.

Deadly

“We all have our parameters around what we’re chasing – we’ll go after it the way we’ve always done, we’ll prepare hard and well and we’ll try to bring the best performances we can bring. That’s our job.”

Pace has continuously been highlighted as one of most deadly weapons which Kieran Kingston’s side brings to the table, but Kiely sees that as a natural evolution of the game and he insists that his squad are “not slouches” in that regard.

“A lot is being made of Cork’s speed but I assure you we’re not slouches ourselves. Maybe more teams have incorporated it as part of their game, there’s less long delivery of the ball from one end of the field to the other.

“Possession is valued more highly. As a result there are more runners supporting the player in possession. It’s all part of the game’s evolution, coaches bring in parts that become wider aspects of how teams play.”

There will be no banquet for whoever walks away victorious this Sunday and the Covid chaos gripping Tyrone means that Kiely won’t be taking his eye off the ball.

“It’s absolutely a worry, it’s been a worry for the last year and a half. You just don’t know the second you’ll get that call or text from someone saying they’ve been diagnosed with Covid or they’re a close contact, or they have a test,” he reveals.

Hopefully, Cork are the only test which awaits this week and they’ll aim to pass it with flying colours, with sights set on immortality.