Kids want to be like him, players want to be him - how Ciaran McDonald's return helped galvanise Mayo

There’s a variation of an old James Bond line that can be applied to the draw of Mayo’s Ciarán McDonald: kids want to be like him, lads want to be him. Even though he’s retired as a player, his talent hasn’t retired.

McDonald is a selector for a few of the boys’ underage teams with Crossmolina Deel Rovers GAA club where his son, Kobe, plays with the U-14s. McDonald travels a lot for work, laying pipes with his dad, Danny, and there’s also a family farm in Donegal, so he isn’t at every training session.

But when he’s down at the local pitch, McDonald dons the gear and joins in. If he spots something in training, he’ll jog over to the player – be it a kid or an adult – and passes on advice or shows them where the space is.

The younger kids don’t know who McDonald was, but they’re drawn to who he is today. The adult players know who McDonald was, and they’re still surprised by what he can do.

"Kids love him, and the adults love him, because he can tog out and he’ll embarrass our adult footballers with the way he can kick a ball.

“He would kick a 45/50-yard pass with his famous one, outside of the left (foot), and he would put it on a five pence. And he would always carry a bit of style," says Michael Hegarty of Crossmolina GAA who grew up and played with McDonald.

"Even at this stage, and he’s retired, kids want to be like him. He stands out in a crowd and the kids are like, ‘Who’s that guy? Who’s that kicking the ball like that?’

"The predator boots he has – and he has a shed-load of them – they’re polished but they’re from the late ’90s and he’s rolling them out. And you’d see it on different social media, boys asking: ‘Where is he getting them?’ And the kids are the same way."

McDonald has always been a figure that made you ask questions that couldn’t be tamed by straight-forward answers.

How did he do that? Where did he learn to do that? Has he retired? Is he back? Where is he now? For years, his name was misspelt as Kieran, we couldn’t even get that right. Before Diarmuid Connolly, there was McDonald, whose elixir of skill and vision pushed the boundaries on what a Gaelic games player could do; he didn’t conform to what was expected of a player just so the rest of us could get a handle on who he was.

He quit the Mayo panel in 2003 after abuse from the stands. He came back. There was the cosmetic stuff like his bleached blond hair. The tattoos. The white boots. The left boot. The red socks pulled up. The Mayo jersey hanging out. The ball whisperer.

There was his wonder free against Dublin in the 2006 All-Ireland semi-final from the fringe of the Cusack and his winning point into the Hill that seemed to defy the law of angles not to mind logic. There was his raised finger to the crowd.

There was the contradiction of the player who seemed to revel in the spotlight on the pitch and the person who refused to engage with it off the pitch. And when his inter-county playing career ended, there were the questions over whether we would ever see much of him in the public arena again.

When it was announced that McDonald would appear on the ‘Second Captains Live’ TV programme on RTÉ in April 2015, it had suspense on the level of Who-Shot-JR such was the anticipation of finding out a little bit about McDonald and to just hear what he sounded like.

"My job on the pitch for Mayo was to try and supply balls for the boys inside, try to be their eyes on the field, try to see a play or two ahead," McDonald said when describing his former playing role for Mayo.

He also believed that the blanket defence made it "more of a thinking game now", he was describing it as almost a cerebral challenge for players to think a few steps ahead.

Maybe those closest to him always knew he had a lot to offer as a coach. The last time a GAA season was disrupted – although, obviously, nowhere near the extent of the disruption caused by this pandemic – was in 2001.

Foot and mouth caused the postponement of the All-Ireland men’s senior club final from St Patrick’s Day to Easter Monday when Crossmolina became the first Mayo club to win the title with McDonald playing a leading role.

Stephen Rochford and James Nallen were also on that Crossmolina team, as well as Liam Moffatt.

The year before Moffatt won the race to become the new chairman of the Mayo County Board in December 2019, McDonald became coach of the Mayo U-14 boys’ development squad, which was part of the new ‘The Mayo Way’ coaching plan launched by Mayo GAA in 2018. The idea was to get McDonald to inspire and teach the future talent of Mayo football.

But the current generation of inter-county players also needed a spike of something different. Mayo’s season ended with a 10-point loss to Dublin in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final when they scored only one point from play in the second half.

Four months later, and in the middle of all the controversy between the county board and benefactor Tim O’Leary, Mayo pulled off a coup.

It’s believed the incoming chairman Moffatt played a key part in coaxing McDonald to join the senior set-up under his former inter-county teammate, James Horan.

Mac was back. But even those who’ve known him all his life were surprised with the move into inter-county coaching.

"Yes, because it would draw him into more public limelight and that wouldn’t be his thing," Hegarty adds. "But he just loves football, he thinks about it all the time, the nuances of it."

Aidan O’Shea was sitting in the Hogan Stand as a young fan the day Mayo beat Dublin in that All-Ireland semi-final 14 years ago.

McDonald was his boyhood hero, but O’Shea could almost count the number of times he had met or seen him. Now O’Shea is being coached by him. Imagine the bounce that would give you going into training.

Not that we expect the traits McDonald had as a player to automatically upload to those he works with, but sometimes a sign, a new wrinkle, is what you want to see initially. It was another former star player-turned-coach who’s seen the imprint McDonald has made on this Mayo team.

"I see the fingerprints of Ciarán McDonald all over the Mayo team," Jason Sherlock said on ‘Off the Ball’ earlier this month.

And the Mayo forwards look rejuvenated. Recovery time during lockdown would have helped, obviously, As well as O’Shea in the full-forward line, there’s the dangerous Tommy Conroy and Cillian O’Connor, who scored a record 4-9 – 4-3 from play – in the All-Ireland semi-final win over Tipperary.

"It’s all about kicking the ball, it’s all about taking on shots and taking on your man," O’Connor said about McDonald’s influence in the build-up to today’s All-Ireland final.

"There’s nothing cautious or careful, it’s just kick the ball, move the ball and play with a smile. That’s infectious, first of all.

"He’s a forwards man, he’s a footballer and its great to have another voice like that because he will see things that will resonate with us."

In the January 1996 edition of the Hogan Stand magazine McDonald did one of those player Q&As. One question was: ‘Who would be the last person you would go for a pint with?’ Maybe some players would over-think a question like that. Not McDonald.

‘One who won’t buy a pint back’ was his answer. Where some might see challenge or complication, it seems McDonald sees clarity. When Dublin will inevitably get Mayo in a tangle at stages, they will need composure to get themselves out of it.

Before the Dublin management see any gaps in their own defence, Mayo will need to have read it first. That’s where McDonald could come into play.

It used to be about how he played the game, now it’s about how he sees the game.

In the year of 2020, his vision as a coach could be among the most important contributions he’s ever made to Mayo football.