Key men, fixtures and critical questions for contenders in Division 1 of the Allianz National Football League

Pádraig Hampsey of Tyrone, left, in action against Conor McManus of Monaghan last summer. Both players could be vital to their counties' prospects this spring. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Armagh

Manager: Kieran McGeeney (8th year)

Captain: TBC

Main man: Rian O’Neill is one of the best fielders/striker of the ball in the game, comfortable at full-forward, centre-forward or midfield.

One to watch: A few teams, Dublin and Monaghan in particular, have been experimenting with recognised forwards/midfielders at half-back and in pre-season Jarlath óg Burns has also done this relocation.

Critical question: Four home games give Armagh a decent platform to remain in Division 1 but for all their attacking flair can they defend against the best forwards at this level?

League fixtures: Jan 29 v Dublin (a), 7.30; Feb 6 v Tyrone (h), 2.0; Feb 19 v Monaghan (h), 5.30; Feb 27 v Mayo (a), 2.0; March 12 v Kildare (h), 6.0; March 20 v Kerry (h), 2.0; March 27 v Donegal (a), 1.45.

Donegal

Manager: Declan Bonner (5th year)

Captain: Michael Murphy

Main man: As sure as night follows day, Donegal continue to look to Michael Murphy as the recent McKenna Cup final illustrated, though Michael Langan continues to develop impressively.

One to watch: Shane O’Donnell can add more pace to the Donegal attack on the back of solid club form with county champions St Eunan’s.

Critical question: Donegal are a team that have threatened so much over the last four to five years without making a significant forward move. Is time running out for them now?

League fixtures: Jan 30 v Mayo (a, Markievicz Park, Sligo), 1.45; Feb 6 v Kildare (h, Ballybofey), 2.30; Feb 20 v Kerry (a), 1.45; Feb 26 v Tyrone (h, Ballybofey), 7.30; March 13 v Monaghan (h, Ballybofey), 1.45; March 20 v Dublin (a), 3.45; March 27 v Armagh (h, Letterkenny) 1.45.

Dublin

Manager: Dessie Farrell (3rd year)

Captain: TBC

Main man: Take your pick between Ciarán Kilkenny and Brian Fenton, a leadership axis like no other in the game.

One to watch: Seán Bugler’s switch to wing-back for the O’Byrne Cup was hugely effective. He scored (1-5) in all three games he played and could develop further in the position.

Critical question: Can Dublin fill the bench with the quality that was clearly missing at the business end in 2021? A seven-game stretch ahead should provide solutions.

League fixtures: Jan 30 v Armagh (h), 7.30; Feb 5 v Kerry (a, Tralee), 7.0; Feb 19 v Mayo (h), 7.30; Feb 27 v Kildare (a), 1.45; March 13 v Tyrone (a), 3.45; March 20 v Donegal (h), 3.45; March 27 v Monaghan (a), 1.45.

Kerry

Manager: Jack O’Connor (1st year)

Captain: TBC

Main man: David Clifford rarely has an off day and his form for Kerry in fleeting McGrath Cup appearances and for UL in the Sigerson Cup has been ominous.

One to watch: Tony Brosnan is around since 2016 but hasn’t had a clear run, injuries at different times being a big factor in that. But with the auditions for support cast to Clifford in the full-forward line ongoing, he has the skills and mobility to find a role for himself.

Critical question: Four home games against arguably their top four rivals will frame their campaign. Can Diarmuid O’Connor and/or Stefan Okunbor help to shape a new-look midfield?

League fixtures: Jan 30 v Kildare (a), 1.45; Feb 5 v Dublin (h, Tralee), 7.0; Feb 20 v Donegal (h, Killarney), 1.45; Feb 27 v Monaghan (a), 2.0; March 12 v Mayo (h, Tralee), 7.30; March 20 v Armagh (a), 2.0; March 27 v Tyrone (h, Killarney), 1.45.

Kildare

Manager: Glenn Ryan (1st year)

Captain: TBC

Main man: Daniel Flynn illuminated last year’s Leinster Championship and thrived during Kildare’s last Division 1 campaign in 2018, hitting 3-11 and reserving his best for the top teams, including six points against Kerry.

One to watch: Paul Cribbin has recovered from a fractured leg and with time ticking by he’ll be anxious, under new management, to recover lost ground.

Critical question: Can they buck the trend of promoted teams being more vulnerable to a quick Division 2 return? Four tough opening games, back-to-back trips to Ulster, make the path hard for them.

League fixtures: Jan 30 v Kerry (h), 1.45; Feb 6 v Donegal (a), 2.30; Feb 20 v Tyrone (a), 3.45; Feb 27 v Dublin (h), 1.45; March 12 v Armagh (a), 6.0; March 20 v Monaghan (h), 2.30; March 27 v Mayo (a, Carrick-on-Shannon), 1.45.

Mayo

Manager: James Horan (4th year)

Captain: Stephen Coen

Main man: Paddy Durcan tends to drive Mayo on these league afternoons and evenings.

One to watch: Sam Callinan has rich potential but the focus will be at the other end of the age spectrum as Cillian O’Connor gets back from an Achilles rupture sometime around the middle of the league. Not the easiest to overcome and get back to the same standard. But if he does? And Jason Doherty’s progress will also be tracked with interest.

Critical question: Or questions! How do they integrate all their hard-running half-backs, what role is there for Aidan O’Shea and how much is last September at the back of their minds? Not so straightforward to just park that and move on at that stage, surely.

League fixtures: Jan 30 v Donegal (h, Markievicz Park, Sligo), 1 45; Feb 6, v Monaghan (a), 2.0; Feb 19 v Dublin (a), 7.30; Feb 27 v Armagh (h, Hyde Park Roscommon), 2.0; March 12 v Kerry (a), 7.30; March 19 v Tyrone (a), 7.0; March 27 v Kildare (h, Carrick-on-Shannon), 1.45.

Monaghan

Manager: Seamus McEnaney

Captain: Ryan Wylie

Main man: Rory Beggan has become such a platform for Monaghan and threat to opponents with his kick-outs.

One to watch: Conor Leonard picked up a recent injury but is a late developer who can add power to the Monaghan midfield.

Critical question: What time on the pitch will they get out of Conor McManus in the months ahead? Monaghan will need to be clever with his deployment in 2022.

League fixtures: Jan 30 v Tyrone (a), 3.45; Feb 6 v Mayo (h) 2.0; Feb 19 v Armagh (a), 5.30; Feb 27 v Kerry (h), 2.0; March 13 v Donegal (a), 1.45; March 20 v Kildare (a), 2.30; March 27 v Dublin (h), 1.45.

Tyrone

Joint-managers: Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher (2nd season)

Captain: Pádraig Hampsey

Main man: Kieran McGeary and Conor Meyler set themselves up for that title in 2021 but Hampsey has, with Mattie Donnelly, been their most consistent player in recent times.

One to watch: Cathal McShane was a revelation off the bench in last year’s championship. With injury behind him, he can look forward to a full campaign for the first time since 2019.

Critical question: The departure of so many established squad members will, naturally, draw deeper focus on what that potentially means, if anything. It’s not common for this to happen All-Ireland champions so soon.

League fixtures: Jan 30 v Monaghan (h), 3.45; Feb 6 v Armagh (a), 2.0; Feb 20 v Kildare (h), 3.45; Feb 26 v Donegal (a, Ballybofey), 7.30; March 13 v Dublin (h), 3.45; March 19 v Mayo (h), 7.0; March 27 v Kerry (a), 1.45.