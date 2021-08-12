Key Mayo defender Oisin Mullin emerges as 'injury doubt' for semi-final clash with Dublin

Oisín Mullin has been one of Mayo's key men since making his debut. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mayo star Oisin Mullin has emerged as a doubt for Saturday's All-Ireland SFC semi-final clash with Dublin.

Reports from the county say that the reigning Young Footballer of the Year sustained a quad injury that is threatening his participation in the eagerly anticipated game.

The Connaught Telegraph newspaper reported the story, which would come as a major blow to James Horan's side.

Once linked with a switch to the AFL, Mullin was one of the finds of 2020 as he established himself as one of the county's key defenders. The attack-minded defender picked up an All Star last year and also won the Young Footballer of the Year award after his breakout season.

Horan also has a doubt over the fitness of another back, Padraig O'Hora, ahead of the Croke Park showdown while Cillian O'Connor, the top scorer in the history of the game, is facing a long recovery after an achilles injury.