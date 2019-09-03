Kevin Walsh confirms his departure as Galway football manager

Walsh, who has been in charge for the last five years during which the county won two Connacht titles, issued a statement where he said he "emphatically believe that there are great things to come for Galway football".

Walsh's future has been the subject of speculation since their loss to Mayo in qualifiers at the end of June.

The former midfielder thought long and hard about the decision before finalising it.

Galway won provincial titles in 2016 and 2018 and were beaten in two more finals, 2017 and 2019. Roscommon were their opponents in all four finals.

He brought Galway to last year's league final which they to Dublin by four points and they reached last year's All-Ireland semi-final which they also lost to Dublin.

In his statement, Walsh said he had made a number of recommendations about the future of Galway football that he hoped the Galway Board would continue to implement.

"We wish to acknowledge the substantial contribution of the backroom team in putting in place the systems and processes that have been the foundation of what was built over the past few years.

GAA Newsletter

"In many ways, the forgotten heroes of the modern game are our families. Without their understanding, support and commitment none of this would be possible," he said.

"We would like to thank our sponsors and, in particular, Pat and Una McDonagh of Supermac's, whose contribution to Galway GAA in general is the envy of counties throughout the country. The media is playing an increasing role in the game and we would like to thank the local media in Galway who were supportive of our efforts with a special word of thanks to Galway Bay FM’s, Kevin O Dwyer.

"We would like to thank the Galway County Board for giving us the opportunity to manage our county.

"Finally, we would like to thank the genuine Galway football supporters. Your passion for the maroon and white never went unnoticed.

"I emphatically believe that there are great things to come for Galway football. Having had the opportunity to work with professionals at the top of their field over the last number of years, I would like to see the recommendations in our reports to the County Board which included facilities and equipment, operations, alignment and development of underage teams through to senior level, finance, competition structures, player development and welfare, medical screening and deep level coaching continue to be implemented in the interests of Galway football going forward.

"I am honoured to have been given my chance to leave Galway football in a better place and I wish the players new management team every success in the future."

Online Editors