Kevin O’Sullivan goal sees The Downs cruise past Ardee in Leinster club SFC quarter-final

Westmeath champions The Downs are Croke Park bound after they dispatched St Mary’s Ardee with ease in Mullingar’s Cusack Park.

Lar Wall’s men were the better side from pillar to post to set up a Leinster semi-final clash with Ratoath on Saturday week at headquarters.

It was a disappointing outing for Ardee who had already beaten Longford champions Colmcille in this competition but never found their stride here.

The Downs were much better for most of the first half and they carved open St Mary’s defence inside just six minutes. Niall Mitchell gathered a incisive kick pass and fed Kevin O’Sullivan who lashed to the net.

Mitchell was proving to be a puzzle that Mary’s couldn’t solve while Luke Loughlin kicked three points inside the first 19 minutes as they opened up a 1-5 to 0-1 lead.

Daire McConnon had hit St Mary’s only score in that period while they also kicked five wides.

The improved as the half wore on with veteran Darren Clarke and Kian Moran getting on the score sheet but the home side were good value for their 1-8 to 0-5 lead at the break.

That dominance continued with Mitchell extending The Downs’ lead after just 20 seconds of the second half.

Ardee called for veteran Ronan Carroll and he kicked two quick fire points but The Downs were comfortable and deservedly moved into the last four of the Leinster championship.

SCORERS - St Mary’s: D Clarke (1f), R Carroll, Conor Keenan, C Gillespie (1f) 0-2 each, K Moran, D Matthews, Ciaran Keenan, D McConnon 0-1 each. The Downs: L Loughlin 0-5, K O’Sullivan 1-1, A Kilmartin, C Coughlan 0-3 each, I Martin, N Mitchell (1f) 0-2 each, J Lynam 0-1.

The Downs: T Martin; D Egerton, P Murray, E Burke; C Coughlan, M Kelly, J Moran; C Drumm, C Nolan; A Kilmartin, N Mitchell, K O’Sullivan; I Martin, L Loughlin, J Lynam. Subs: D Egerton for O’Sullivan (46), D Clarke for Drumm (51), B Murtagh for Kilmartin (57), D Carroll for Lynam (60).

St Mary’s: J McGillick; K Faulkner, P McKenny, Conor Keenan; K Moran, L Jackson, C Gillespie; RJ Callaghan, R Leavy; C Gillespie, S Matthews, T Jackson; Ciaran Keenan, D McConnon, D Clarke. Subs: R Carroll for Matthews, E Malone for Leavy (both HT), D Matthews for L Jackson (41), R Rooney for Clarke (51), T Corrgian for Gillespie (57).

Referee: J Hickey (Carlow).