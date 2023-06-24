Kevin O’Donovan comes up with the winner as Cork pip Roscommon to book quarter-final place

All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final: Cork 1-14, Roscommon 0-16

On a day when the Cork team that won the 1973 All-Ireland football title was presented to the Páirc Uí Chaoimh crowd, a 73rd-minute winner from Kevin O’Donovan sent the Rebels to this year’s quarter-finals.

The Rebels will be in Croke Park next weekend as they bounced back from conceding five straight points as Roscommon drew level in the closing stages. While the visitors won possession, they were penalised for fouling the ball and Cork took advantage. Two of their most experienced players, Seán Powter and Ian Maguire, did well to work the opening and the latter fed O’Donovan, who did the rest.

Having come from 0-7 to 0-3 down in the first half to trail by just a point at half-time, it was further proof of the team’s composure, something which pleased manager John Cleary.

“We hadn’t played at all the first half,” he said, “and we even said that in the dressing room at half-time, we’ve only played for five minutes and we’re only a point down.

“I think the second half was a mishmash of everything. It was nip and tuck. We got five points ahead and, a bit like us maybe last week against Mayo, Roscommon threw caution to the wind, kicked five fabulous points.

“And in the end then it was, you know, whoever was going to get that bit of luck one way or the other. And thanks be to God, we did today.”

Cork were on the back foot for much of the first half and the scoreboard reflected that.

But for a good Micheál Aodh Martin save from an Enda Smith goal attempt, Cork could have been further behind but they stepped it up as half-time approached. A Steven Sherlock free nipped just inside the post and then Matty Taylor set up Tommy Walsh before scoring a point of his own. It meant that Cork went in just a point down and Rory Maguire levelled at 0-7 each early in the second half.

​All of that good work could have come to nought as Roscommon opened Cork up just after that as Diarmuid Murtagh’s one-two with sub Conor Cox gave him sight of goal, but Martin saved brilliantly. The pointed ’45 from his opposite number, Conor Carroll, was a small price to pay.

With sub Chris Óg Jones bringing his influence to bear, Rory Maguire once again levelled and then Jones had Cork in front for the first time. While Smith and Diarmuid Murtagh replied to give Roscommon a 0-10 to 0-9 lead, Cork were not for turning.

Sherlock and Luke Fahy had them in front, Sherlock’s free making it 0-12 to 0-10. While Roscommon sub Daire Cregg pulled one back with a mark, Cork struck for their goal after another turnover as sub Conor Corbett linked with Seán Powter and his shot trickled in off the post.

When Jones added another, it was a five-point game but Roscommon ate into the lead with the Murtaghs and Cregg among the scores. Had Cork lost, they might have rued a Jones goal attempt that went wide during that Roscommon surge — the hosts felt he was being fouled — but, though they lost the lead, O’Donovan restored it. With Smith sent off in the wake of the winning score for an off-the-ball incident, Cork were able to wind down the clock.

Scorers — Cork: S Sherlock 0-5 (3f), C Corbett 1-0, C Óg Jones, R Maguire 0-2 each, T Walsh, L Fahy, M Taylor, B O’Driscoll, K O’Donovan 0-1 each. Roscommon: D Murtagh 0-6 (3f), C Murtagh 0-5 (3f), D Cregg (1m), E Smith 0-2 each, C Carroll (’45) 0-1.

Cork: MA Martin; T Walsh, D O’Mahony, M Shanley; L Fahy, R Maguire, M Taylor; C O’Callaghan, I Maguire; K O’Hanlon, S Powter, B O’Driscoll; R Deane, S Sherlock, E McSweeney. Subs: C Óg Jones for McSweeney (34), C Corbett for Deane (44, injured), K O’Donovan for Shanley (48), T Clancy for Fahy (59), J O’Rourke for O’Hanlon (70).

Roscommon: C Carroll; D Murray, B Stack, N Daly; C Hussey, C Daly, E McCormack; E Nolan, D Ruane; C Murtagh, E Smith, C McKeon; D Smith, B O’Carroll, D Murtagh. Subs: C Cox for Smith (35, injured), D Cregg for Ruane (46), K Doyle for Nolan (53), C Connolly for Hussey (61), R Hughes for N Daly (64).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).