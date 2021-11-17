Kevin O’Brien steps down as Corofin manager after trophy-filled six-year tenure

KEVIN O’BRIEN has stepped down as Corofin boss, bringing to a close one of the most decorated managerial reigns in club football history.

O’Brien led the all-conquering Galway kingpins to three consecutive All-Ireland club titles, his crowning glory coming in January 2020 when Corofin became the first club to achieve that elusive three-in-a-row by edging out Down challengers Kilcoo in extra-time.

They had previously demolished Nemo Rangers in 2018 and Dr Crokes in 2019.

But the Corofin native has now stepped down in the wake of last Sunday’s county final defeat to Mountbellew-Moylough, calling time on an incredible six-year tenure.

“It’s been a phenomenal journey and a great period of success for the club,” O’Brien told Galway Bay FM in the wake of today’s announcement.

“We probably had a lot of days in there as well where Lady Luck was on our side, particularly in a few county finals. But in fairness to the players and everyone with Corofin, it’s been a great period and we’ll reflect on it in years to come with great joy and satisfaction.”

O’Brien had previously served as a selector under Stephen Rochford when Corofin won the 2015 All-Ireland title, the second in the club’s history.

He then stepped into the breach for the 2016 season after Rochford departed to take over as Mayo manager.

In the six campaigns that followed, Corofin played 56 SFC games within and beyond Galway, winning 51 of them, drawing twice and losing just three times.

His team would land a further four successive county titles between ’16 and ’19, to make it seven on the spin, along with four Connacht championships and that record-breaking All-Ireland treble.

Ultimately, a team they had so often dominated became their latter-day nemesis: Mountbellew-Moylough beat them in last year’s Galway semi-final, thus ending an unbeaten run of 49 games, and then again in last Sunday’s county final.

According to O’Brien, he had taken a “good bit of convincing” originally to take the job – but he was “very proud and delighted” to have been given the opportunity.

“I just think with the group that we had, it rolled on and rolled on. Covid probably played a part in it as well; I think it would have been maybe unfair over the last year or two to step down and it would probably have been more difficult to get a manager,” he said in his valedictory interview on local radio.

Even though his last two seasons finished empty-handed, O’Brien harboured “no regrets”.

“I think you have to be very grateful. There were days on the sideline where games were gone from us, and we got the luck that day. Teams evolve as well, and last Sunday was the pinnacle of that with Mountbellew’s success – and fair play to them,” he stressed.

“I’ve been very proud, in winning three All-Irelands, everybody in that dressing-room was from Corofin and that really, really shows the success we have within the club and the calibre of people. I’ve no doubt the position will be filled, and I certainly will be there to support them in whatever way I can.”