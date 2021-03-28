Kevin Nolan - The forgotten hero of Dublin's football revival

The match finished on Sunday, September 18, 2011, but it lives on in the retelling. Only recently, Kevin Nolan noticed a fresh screening on TG4. He was in the living room of his home near Castleblayney, with his wife Lorna and their seven-month-old son, Fionn.

Lorna took a picture of Fionn, paying some heed, watching if not comprehending. In time his father will explain. He is still being asked to recount that day when, in one of the most thrilling and metamorphic finals in history, he ended up being chosen as man of the match. His career never reached those heights afterwards but he became immortalised by that performance.

A minute after Kevin McManamon’s opportunist goal, Nolan’s point sailed between the posts with an irresistible conviction. His kick put the teams level. “As soon as I got a pass from Diarmuid Connolly I went on autopilot,” he says. “I was in a position that I’d been in plenty times before with other teams. I was getting a pass from one of the most talented players to ever play for Dublin. And instead of thinking, give it back to him so he can kick it over, why not me when I have the space around me?

“Now when I look back on videos I was close to being blocked down by Bryan Sheehan, by inches, and we’ve joked on the All Star trips where he’s said you were a couple of inches from being blocked down, but again, that’s sport. If I had been blocked down I wouldn’t be here having a chat with you.”

The next morning, on his 23rd birthday, Nolan awoke to the realisation that he was an All-Ireland medal winner. Dublin were champions for the first time in 16 years. He went to the children’s hospitals in Crumlin and Temple Street where, nearly 10 years later, speaking of the experience still brings a lump to this throat. If there was ever a moment when he appreciated the wider significance of what winning with Dublin meant, it was during that time spent in the company of parents and their sick children.

Life since, like those closing 10 minutes of the 2011 final, has refused to be linear and predictable. Ten years on he is teaching in Our Lady’s Secondary School in Castleblayney and lives a few miles out the road next to his club, Cremartin’s, pitch. He joined them in 2018, transferring from Kilmacud Crokes where he won an All-Ireland in 2009. Cremartin is the home club of his wife, who he met in DCU. They married in April 2019. From Dublin’s leafy southside to Monaghan’s stony grey soil is quite a transition.

“Dad has often asked me, ‘Do you like things up there?’ And I must say I do love it. In Dublin you have people with so many different interests. Up here the main sport is Gaelic football. You have those easy connections straight away.”

Two of his brothers-in-law, Liam and Eanna, have played with him on the Cremartin team. Monaghan club football is no place for the weak-willed but he doesn’t mind that. “Pat Gilroy played challenge matches against Monaghan because they’re tough, hard-hitting men. Now I’ve put on a bit of weight since my Dublin career, which helped me a lot, so when you’ve lads coming in to give you a shoulder you are a bit more prepared for it. I am throwing that weight around a bit more as well. It’s hard-hitting, I enjoy that side of football as well, but when you are coming as an outsider you have a target on your back straight away.

“Listen, I’ve come up against Ballymun, I’ve come up against Crossmaglen before, it’s tough, it prepares you well for Monaghan football. It’s sport at the end of the day.”

The move of club was a practical one. For a while he did the drive down to Dublin to continue with Crokes, but he had a second back operation in 2018 and never got back playing with his home club. “If I had a helicopter I would fly up and down to play with Kilmacud,” he says. “But that can’t happen.”

Gods make their own importance. Strip it all down, be it Crokes or Cremartin, and you have two teams going at it, chasing a ball. “I’ve fully immersed myself in the community and when I put on the jersey I give it my all. You had lads I played with in Kilmacud who were blow-ins, like myself now in Cremartin. So I have experience of players like Liam McBarron and Brian Kavanagh who gave their all when they put on the jersey. It is an enjoyable experience and an enjoyable challenge. With Kilmacud we got to the top and you go from that to a Cremartin dressing room where, for us to win a championship at junior or intermediate would mean just as much as it would to Crokes to win a club All-Ireland. That is what you aspire to.”

He has marked the best, from Diarmuid Connolly in training matches with Dublin to Jamie Clarke in an All-Ireland club final. But every day is a new challenge and last year he had a run at full-back where he loved the physicality of the duels. “I want to keep the boots on as long as I can,” he says at 32. It is here most likely that he will finish out his playing days.

A few days after the 2011 All-Ireland final he was diagnosed as coeliac, an auto-immune disorder which meant he needed to follow a strict diet. Within a couple of months there was a more serious revelation that he had type 1 diabetes.

He says his doctor couldn’t hide his disappointment on the phone when telling him the news. Before the diagnosis he lost two and a half stone in just over two weeks. “To go from the best time of my life, winning an All-Ireland, to two months later being a diabetic, it changed my life completely. I went in for a quick blood sugar test and my GP rang me back about two hours later and he was crying on the phone cos he knew with me playing with Dublin and all that, he knew the impact it would have on my sporting life.

“I had all the symptoms. I was constantly thirsty. I was tired. I’d started a new job and I remember driving into work I’d have drank two cans of club orange and all I was doing was shovelling sugar into the body, not knowing I was diabetic, so my blood sugars were flying through the roof.”

At that stage Nolan had started a job at Adamstown Community College in Lucan after spending four years at DCU. On the Wednesday after the 2011 final he returned to school to find hundreds of children gathered in the assembly hall waiting to congratulate him. But soon diabetes was setting up a new challenge. He spoke to Stephen Hiney, also a diabetic, to learn how he coped. He adjusted to a routine of daily insulin injections, several jabs each day. But he still reckons that 2012 was his best year for Dublin before his county career went into a tailspin.

Nolan first played for Dublin in the 2008 Leinster final under Paul Caffrey, but was taken off in the first half after picking up a yellow card and a caution. Picked as a man-marker on Redmond Barry, he struggled to deal with Barry’s turn of pace. He didn’t play again for Dublin that year and a hip operation ruled him out of the next season, Gilroy’s first as manager.

When Jim Gavin replaced Gilroy after the 2012 season, Nolan was encouraged to take a rest for the O’Byrne Cup. He had lost ground when he returned. In the league his playing time was limited to a late substitute appearance in the sixth round against Down. He played no part in the championship, a sub when they won the All-Ireland final against Mayo. In the dressing room afterwards he remembers talking to Bryan Cullen, the captain in 2011, about what they needed to do to get back on the team.

He was a more frequent presence in the 2014 league, starting the semi-final and final, but injury and illness hampered the rest of the year, forcing him to miss the opening championship game against Laois. He started against Wexford in the next round but didn’t play any further part. A back operation that November slowed his return, with no appearances in the 2015 league followed by a few runs in challenge matches. But he was cut from the panel before the championship.

“I was talking to someone who said, ‘You did a lot of your shopping earlier on in your career. You had a lot of medals at a younger age’. That’s not to say I was happy enough. You always want more. The way it worked out unfortunately with different things, with two back operations and diabetes, the cards I was dealt, that was it. I have to say, I’ve no crazy regrets in general.”

Jim Gavin asked to meet him at a hotel in west Dublin just over six years ago. “He said, ‘Listen the panel is being reduced down, go back to the club and focus on that’. I never wanted to give up, but the decision was taken out of my hands. I would have found it hard to step away myself. I did other things, went away to New York for three summers.”

Being let go hurt, he’ll freely admit. “When people look at Dublin they might think of these robots, but we are all human, we do have emotions and yes I was very upset. I got home and shed a tear because you know that there is that possibility that you may never get back to where you have been. That’s what happened. I was always on development squads, there was never a year I wasn’t playing with Dublin.”

Doors opened to other opportunities. In September 2015 he started a Masters in Psychology in Jordanstown. Each Monday he would teach in Adamstown from 8.30 until shortly after 11, and then drive to Jordanstown for lectures at 1.30. “I was in lectures for six or seven hours till about 7 o’clock. Then I would go out and tog with the Sigerson teams for Jordanstown.”

It was there that he met Rory Beggan, the Monaghan goalkeeper, and the pair are now looking after the Monaghan under 16 development squad. They started last year. He had been asked to do a similar job in Dublin but the move to Monaghan made it impractical. Monaghan’s centre of excellence is close to where he lives.

There is a tinge of regret that he didn’t take an offer to sign with Leicester City after a successful trial when he was 16. Soccer was his first game and he earned their notice as a ‘no-nonsense’ centre back with St Joseph’s in Sallynoggin. The return invitation date clashed with a minor match for Dublin. He chose Gaelic football. And even though he is a non-drinker he feels he might have made more of the celebrations after 2011. “You won the best possible medal in GAA,” he advises now. “Enjoy it. Celebrate it.”

But if he had gone to Leicester we’d probably not be talking now. And the celebrations that followed 2011 will never be fully extinguished in Dublin hearts and minds. The day, and his role in it, will be toasted to the end of time.