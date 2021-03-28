| 10.7°C Dublin

Kevin Nolan - The forgotten hero of Dublin's football revival

Kevin Nolan’s life and football career took many turns on the road to lining out for Cremartin in Monaghan

Kevin Nolan at the Cremartin pitch in Co Monaghan. Photo: David Conachy Expand
Kevin Nolan celebrates scoring the equalising point against Kerry in the 2011 All-Ireland final. Photo: Brian Lawless Expand
Kevin Nolan Expand

Dermot Crowe

The match finished on Sunday, September 18, 2011, but it lives on in the retelling. Only recently, Kevin Nolan noticed a fresh screening on TG4. He was in the living room of his home near Castleblayney, with his wife Lorna and their seven-month-old son, Fionn.

Lorna took a picture of Fionn, paying some heed, watching if not comprehending. In time his father will explain. He is still being asked to recount that day when, in one of the most thrilling and metamorphic finals in history, he ended up being chosen as man of the match. His career never reached those heights afterwards but he became immortalised by that performance.

A minute after Kevin McManamon’s opportunist goal, Nolan’s point sailed between the posts with an irresistible conviction. His kick put the teams level. “As soon as I got a pass from Diarmuid Connolly I went on autopilot,” he says. “I was in a position that I’d been in plenty times before with other teams. I was getting a pass from one of the most talented players to ever play for Dublin. And instead of thinking, give it back to him so he can kick it over, why not me when I have the space around me?

