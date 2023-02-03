Kevin McStay’s Mayo starting line-up unchanged for trip to Armagh

Ryan O'Donoghue of Mayo with a ripped jersey during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar, Mayo. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mayo have given the green light for this weekend's second round game with Armagh to the same starting team that drew with Galway in their opening Allianz Division 1 league game last weekend.

David McBrien and Bob Tuohy, who got late call ups for the Galway game, have been retained.

Cillian O'Connor and Aidan O'Shea both came off the bench last Saturday night to good effect but have again been held in reserve.

In the absence of Paddy Durcan, the team will again be captained by Stephen Coen.

Beyond Sunday's game in the Athletic Grounds, there is increased optimism that both Tommy Conroy and Padraig O'Hora will make swift returns to action.

Conroy is making good progress from the cruciate ligament injury he sustained this time last year playing for NUIG in the Sigerson Cup while O'Hora suffered an ankle injury in pre-season but both have resumed training.

Mayo (v Armagh): C Reape; D McBrien, R Brickenden, J Coyne; S Coen, C Loftus, E Hession; M Ruane, D O'Connor; J Carney, B Tuohy, J Flynn; A Orme, J Carr, R O'Donoghue.