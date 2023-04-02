Kevin McStay’s Mayo back up league promise with title to set themselves up as championship contenders

2 April 2023; Conor Loftus of Mayo in action against John Maher, left, and Matthew Tierney of Galway during the Allianz Football League Division 1 final at Croke Park. Photo; Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Mayo came good on the great promise they showed during the league to land another title and set themselves up as one of the championship favourites as attention turns to summer.

After a bright start when they opened up a five-point lead, they had to live on their nerves for much of it and had to rely heavily on their goalkeeper Colm Reape, who made four fine saves to keep Galway at bay.

Reape also added three points from placed balls and Mayo would need those, with Ryan O'Donoghue hitting seven points, five from frees and two marks.

Mayo, winning a 13th league title and a first since 2019, were still well worth their win, stamping Kevin McStay's impressive start as their manager.

They were never behind and always looked that little bit more comfortable, building phases of play that would likely end in a score.

It is the fourth time in four meetings now that they have beaten Galway in Croke Park, following on from the 2001 league final, the 2007 league semi-final and the 2021 Connacht final.

Before a 45,041 attendance they showed composure and patience in those early stages and brought good decision-making to build a steady lead, 0-3 to 0-0 by the seventh minute, before Galway responded, Seán Kelly making a break, John Maher having a shot blocked by Reape, the first of that quartet of saves, before Kelly followed up to fist their opener on eight minutes.

But respite was brief and Mayo continued to assert themselves, defending furiously with Diarmuid O'Connor and Paddy Durcan making fine blocks to thwart any further leakage.

Jack Coyne was winning his battle with Rob Finnerty and Shane Walsh had yet to really show.

By the 16th minute, Mayo had doubled their tally to six, O'Donoghue taking a mark, Durcan coming on to a Jack Carney pass and Jordan Flynn finishing a good move that O'Donoghue was again involved in for a 0-6 to 0-1 lead by the 16th minute.

But Mayo stuttered after that and didn't score again until the fourth minute of injury time when O'Donoghue pointed a free after Fionn McDonagh was fouled.

By then, Galway had closed to a point and had lost Johnny Heaney to injury after he collided with Reape on 24 minutes when John Daly had put them through for one of those goal opportunities that he so often creates for himself drifting in behind opposition cover.

Heaney stabbed a shot wide, Reape was yellow carded for the impact and Walsh pointed the resultant free after a five-minute delay to treat Heaney, who stayed on but soon had to retire.

Walsh grew in prominence and fired over a fine point on 32 minutes to close to 0-6 to 0-4 and when Maher added another, Mayo's lead was cut to the minimum.

But they responded to take a 0-8 to 0-5 interval lead, more reflective of their superiority.

Galway closed again, however, with Finnerty getting free from Coyne for a point from play and a mark but with Durcan showing leadership and Reape thwarting Matthew Tierney on 50 minutes and then Comer after a superb Tierney ball, momentum was Mayo's.

Aidan O'Shea was a magnet for frees while Tommy Conroy made a real impact with his zip and energy when introduced and Coyne's point put them beyond recall. even though Reape had to save again in the closing stages, this time from Peter Cooke.

Scorers - Mayo: R O'Donoghue 0-7 (5fs, 2ms); C Reape 0-3 (2fs, 1 45); P Durcan, J Carr, J Flynn, J Coyne all 0-1 each. Galway: S Walsh 0-5 (2fs, 1 45); R Finnerty 0-2 (1m); S Kelly, J Maher, P Cooke, T Culhane all 0-1 each

Mayo – C Reape; J Coyne, D McBrien, S Callinan; S Coen, C Loftus, P Durcan; M Ruane, D O'Connor; F McDonagh, J Carney, J Flynn; A O'Shea, J Carr, R O'Donoghue. Subs: E McLaughlin for McBrien (h-t), T Conroy for Carr (56), D McHale for McDonagh (66), B Tuohy for Ruane (70), P O'Hora for Coyne (73).

Galway – C Gleeson; J McGrath, S Fitzgerald, S Kelly; D McHugh, J Daly, C Hernon; P Conroy, J Maher; M Tierney, J Heaney, P Cooke; C Sweeney, S Walsh, R Finnerty. Subs: D Comer for Heaney inj (33), J Glynn for Hernon (h-t), T Culhane for Finnerty (62), D O'Flaherty for Sweeney (65), D Conneely for Conroy (72)

Ref – B Cawley (Kildare)