Kevin McStay’s first Mayo headache before a ball is kicked: how can he keep Lee Keegan on board?

It is two months to the day since Kevin McStay was ratified as Mayo’s new football manager/messiah/public whipping boy. He has yet to oversee a match and all the scrutiny that goes with that.

But he is now facing his first major headache: can he retain the services of Mayo’s best footballer (both in living memory and of the season just gone) for at least one more year?

In fairness, this is one of those conundrums where you can’t blame the manager even if he gets the wrong result, because whatever decision is ultimately made by Lee Keegan belongs to Keegan alone.

If the five-time All-Star believes that the countless hours required for county football are no longer compatible with the demands of parenthood, this father of two young girls will bid farewell to a stage he has graced like few others.

And there’s nothing a manager can do, other than coax and cajole while providing a framework that would make it feasible for his decorated veteran to go into the trenches one more time.

Even for the very best, if it’s no longer working – because the body won’t allow or commitment levels are intruding on real life, or often both – then it’s game over. Sometimes, the resultant retirement comes as a bolt from the far blue yonder.

How many people beyond Michael Murphy’s inner circle knew he was about to call time last Wednesday? But the ramifications can be far-reaching.

Murphy is ‘only’ 33 and most outsiders presumed he had another couple of years to give.

Maybe that’s why we blithely overlooked that he had already spent 16 seasons as a senior Donegal footballer, the last 12 of those as captain. How much toll does that place on the body (and mind) when you are expected to lead from the front, every single day?

And, if you were to believe all the pundits, to lead from two positions at the same time, winning the kick-out and pumping it long into your doppelganger at full-forward?

In the past couple of seasons, Murphy had struggled to replicate the consistent brilliance of old. And yet Donegal, boasting a new manager in Paddy Carr but minus their colossus-in-chief, face an even more uncertain short-term future in 2023.

As for Mayo, we still don’t know for sure. Keegan may or may not recommit. Yesterday’s latest update was that there is no update. This came two days after the Connaught Telegraph boldly declared that a retirement announcement from Keegan was “imminent”, with a double-whammy addendum that Oisín Mullin is set to make another AFL U-turn and join Geelong.

However, given that Kieran Donaghy was wrongly unveiled as Roscommon manager by the Telegraph last month, let’s not rush to any rash predictions.

True, recent Keegan interviews in the Irish Independent and Irish Times shone a light on his own mixed emotions, juggling the tug of a family that means everything with the magnetic pull of the green-and-red.

“It’s going to be a real roller-coaster year on the body. I need to sit down and ask is that something I’m ready to do again?” he told Colm Keys of this parish ahead of Westport’s Mayo SFC decider.

The defender has just turned 33 – the same age as Murphy. He was a few years later to the scene, but his fearless, combative nature comes with a hefty price tag on the body.

James Horan’s swansong Mayo campaign was frustratingly stop-start, but one quality shone like a beacon, especially during those white-knuckle qualifiers against Monaghan and Kildare: Keegan’s rare combination of bravery and daring and execution to come up with the big plays and the priceless scores just as disaster loomed.

His most recent club form (against Ballina and Moycullen) didn’t quite match those standards, not that Keegan would swap that for Westport’s crowning glory.

McStay has been given a four-year term with Mayo – he’s in it for the long haul. On the face of it, any ‘Keep Lee’ campaign is more of a short-term project; but it’s still a pivotal moment in the team’s evolution under new management.

Martin Carney, who himself played for Mayo deep into his thirties, concludes: “The importance of Keegan, as much as anything from now on, would be to let the younger players see the standards required if they want to actually go to the very top. Okay, the only thing he hasn’t got is an All-Ireland medal … but I’ve never seen a better player in Mayo.”