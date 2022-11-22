| 4.4°C Dublin

Kevin McStay’s first Mayo headache before a ball is kicked: how can he keep Lee Keegan on board?

Frank Roche

Lee Keegan: Vital to Mayo's cause. Photo: Sportsfile

Lee Keegan: Vital to Mayo's cause. Photo: Sportsfile

It is two months to the day since Kevin McStay was ratified as Mayo’s new football manager/messiah/public whipping boy. He has yet to oversee a match and all the scrutiny that goes with that.

But he is now facing his first major headache: can he retain the services of Mayo’s best footballer (both in living memory and of the season just gone) for at least one more year?

