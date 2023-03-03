25 February 2023; Mayo players stand for Amhrán na bhFiann before the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Mayo and Tyrone at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar, Mayo. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Mayo manager Kevin McStay has named the same 15 that started against Tyrone for Sunday’s Allianz National Football League Division 1 clash with Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park.

After an impressive outing against Tyrone, Kilmeena’s Jack Carney retains his place in the half forward line with Jordan Flynn and Fionn McDonagh on the wings.

Aiden O’Shea, James Carr and Ryan O’Donoghue make up the Mayo full forward line. Man of the match against Tyrone Diarmuid O’Connor and the industrious Matthew Ruane continue at midfield.

In defence, Jack Coyne continues in place of Rory Brickenden with David McBrien and Enda Hession completing the full-back line.

Captain Stephen Coen, Conor Loftus and Donnacha McHugh are named in the Mayo half-back line.