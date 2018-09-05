Sport Gaelic Football

Kevin McStay steps down as Roscommon senior football manager

Kevin McStay. Photo: Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Kevin McStay reign over the Roscommon footballers has ended.

The news was relayed this evening by Roscommon GAA via Twitter.

The former Mayo footballer had been in charge for the last two years having previously served as joint-manager for a year in 2016 with Fergie O'Donnell.

Under McStay, Roscommon were 2016 Connacht champions and reached this year's final, losing to Galway, after regaining promotion to Division 1 of the Allianz League.

They advanced to the All-Ireland quarter-final series, courtesy of a qualifier win over Armagh, and that should have led to further progress. But heavy defeats to Tyrone and Dublin, either side of a seven-point loss to Donegal, made it a forgettable 'Super 8' experience. Only last year, McStay agreed to add a further year to his term in charge with an option to extend it to 2020.

