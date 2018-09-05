Kevin McStay steps down as Roscommon senior football manager

The news was relayed this evening by Roscommon GAA via Twitter.

It is with a heavy heart that we confirm that Kevin McStay has stepped down as Roscommon Senior Team Manager. #rosgaa #gaa pic.twitter.com/fQr0b5jNIt — Roscommon GAA (@RoscommonGAA) September 5, 2018

The former Mayo footballer had been in charge for the last two years having previously served as joint-manager for a year in 2016 with Fergie O'Donnell.

Under McStay, Roscommon were 2016 Connacht champions and reached this year's final, losing to Galway, after regaining promotion to Division 1 of the Allianz League.

They advanced to the All-Ireland quarter-final series, courtesy of a qualifier win over Armagh, and that should have led to further progress. But heavy defeats to Tyrone and Dublin, either side of a seven-point loss to Donegal, made it a forgettable 'Super 8' experience. Only last year, McStay agreed to add a further year to his term in charge with an option to extend it to 2020.

