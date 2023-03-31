Mayo's Sam Callinan, in action here against Monaghan, keeps his place for Sunday's Allianz NFL Division 1 final against Galway

Mayo manager Kevin McStay has named his team to face Galway in the Allianz National Football League Final at Croke Park this Sunday.

Regular starters Colm Reape, Jack Coyne, David McBrien, Paddy Durcan, Conor Loftus, Diarmuid O'Connor, Fionn McDonagh, Jack Carney, James Carr and Ryan O'Donoghue are all listed to start.

In total, McStay has made ten changes from the side that were defeated by Monaghan last time out.

Colm Reape replaces Robbie Hennelly in goal, Jack Coyne comes in for Donnacha McHugh at corner-back, David McBrien replaces Pádraig O'Hora at full-back with Sam Callinan the only player to retain his position in the full-back line from last Sunday.

There are two further changes in the half-back line with Conor Loftus returning to his regular spot at centre-back in place of Jason Doherty and captain Paddy Durcan coming into the starting 15 in place of Michael Plunkett.

Stephen Coen, who impressed against Monaghan remains at wing-back.

Mayo's formidable midfield league partnership is restored with Diarmuid O'Connor and Matthew Ruane back in the middle of the park.

O'Connor returns in place of Castlebar Mitchell's youngster Bob Tuohy on this occasion. Upfront, McStay has also recalled sharpshooters Jack Carney, Ryan O'Donoghue, James Carr and Fionn McDonagh.

Carney replaces Frank Irwin, McDonagh comes in for Kevin McLoughlin, James Carr starts on the edge of the square ahead of Conor McStay with Ryan O'Donoghue getting the nod ahead of Paul Towey for the league final.

Jordan Flynn at wing-forward and Aidan O'Shea, who is named at corner-forward are the only two Mayo forwards that remain from last week.

Kildare official Brendan Cawley will referee the game.

Mayo (v Galway): Colm Reape, Jack Coyne, David McBrien, Sam Callinan, Stephen Coen, Conor Loftus, Paddy Durcan (capt), Matthew Ruane, Diarmuid O'Connor, Fionn McDonagh, Jack Carney, Jordan Flynn, Aidan O'Shea, James Carr, Ryan O'Donoghue.