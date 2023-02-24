Mayo boss Kevin McStay has kept changes to the minimum as he looks to maintain their unbeaten run in Division 1 of the FL against Tyrone tomorrow night in Castlebar (throw-in at 7.0).

Mayo welcome Tyrone to MacHale Park in a repeat of the 2021 All-Ireland SFC final, where the Red Hand prevailed, and McStay makes just two changes with Jack Coyne and Bob Tuohy coming back into his starting 15.

Coyne replaces the injured Rory Brickenden at corner-back while Tuohy, excellent on his debut in their round one draw with Galway, takes the No 11 shirt with Jack Carney losing out.

Three-time All-Star Aidan O'Shea is once again named in the full-forward line alongside Ryan O'Donoghue and James Carr as McStay bids to add to their points following draws against Galway and Armagh, as well as a comprehensive victory over All-Ireland champions Kerry last weekend.

MAYO (SF v Tyrone) - C Reape; J Coyne, D McBrien, E Hession; S Coen, C Loftus, D McHugh; M Ruane, D O'Connor; F McDonagh, B Tuohy, J Flynn; A O'Shea, J Carr, R O'Donoghue.