Mayo's Bob Tuohy, pictured in action here against Galway last week, will start against Roscommon in the Connacht FBD League final at the Air Dome on Friday night

Kevin McStay has made six changes as he seeks to launch his Mayo reign with some early silverware in tomorrow night’s FBD Connacht League final against Roscommon at the University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome (7.30pm).

Colm Reape replaces Rory Byrne in goal, Enda Hession comes into the full-back line in place of Sam Callinan with Conor Loftus resuming at centre-back instead of Fenton Kelly.

Diamuid O'Connor gets his first start of the year at midfield, replacing Matthew Ruane, with two further attacking changes from the side that defeated Galway: Castlebar’s Bob Tuohy takes over from James Carr while 2021 All Star Ryan O'Donoghue displaces Paul Towey.

Mayo have gone 11 years since their last FBD League success in 2012, when Alan Dillon skippered James Horan’s team to victory over NUIG.

The game is live on TG4 Sport and Midwest Radio, with regular updates across all Mayo GAA social media platforms.

Mayo (SF v Roscommon): C Reape; J Coyne, R Brickenden, E Hession; S Coen, C Loftus, D McHugh; J Flynn, D O’Connor; F McDonagh, B Tuohy, B Walsh; A Orme, C McStay, R O’Donoghue.