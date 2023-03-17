Kevin McStay maintaining Mayo momentum by naming strong team as Colm O’Rourke makes Meath changes

Mayo show no sign of applying the brakes to their Allianz Division 1 league campaign, with manager Kevin McStay again naming a strong team for their game with Donegal, showing just three changes from the side that started against Roscommon last time out.

Goalkeeper Colm Reape comes back in for Rory Byrne while Ryan O'Donoghue and Aidan O'Shea, who came off the bench in Roscommon, replace Cillian O'Connor and Tommy Conroy.

The game in Ballybofey is a milestone for Diarmuid O'Connor, who, in his 10th season, is playing his 100th competitive game since making his debut against Kildare.

Meanwhile, Meath manager Colm O'Rourke has replaced one-third of his starting team in response to their draw in Limerick two weeks ago for their game with Dublin.

Shane Walsh has been ruled out with injury, but Daniel O'Neill, Ross Ryan, Cillian O'Sullivan and Shane McEntee make way too.

Padraig Harnan returns to centre-back, with Harry O'Higgins and Cathal Hickey also back in defence after suspension and injury.

Jack O'Connor moves to attack while Shane Crosby and Diarmuid Moriarty are also added.

Mayo (SF v Donegal): C Reape; J Coyne, D McBrien, S Callinan; S Coen, C Loftus, P Durcan; M Ruane, D O'Connor; F McDonagh, J Carney, J Flynn; A O'Shea, J Carr, R O'Donoghue.

Meath (SF v Dublin): H Hogan; A O'Neill, M Flood, H O'Higgins; D Keoghan, P Harnan, C Hickey; R Jones, J Flynn; J O'Connor, J Scully, S Crosby; J Morris, M Costello, D Moriarty. Subs: S Brennan, C O'Sullivan, R Ryan, E Harkin, R Clarke, D McGowan, A Lynch, T O'Reilly, D Lenihan, K Curtis, B Conlon.