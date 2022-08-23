Kevin McStay joins the list of Mayo bosses hunting the endless pursuit of All-Ireland glory

Kevin McStay’s parting statement as Roscommon manager in 2018 was detailed and thoughtful as you might have expected from someone who had spent more than a decade analysing games for a live TV audience and penning a couple of regular national and local newspaper columns.

He made it clear that the three years he had spent managing the county of his residence were “three of the greatest” of his life and that it had been a “privilege”.

But he delved deeper into the commitments required to be an inter-county manager and the financial challenges it placed on voluntary officials in a county of Roscommon’s profile to compete with the best.

With his departure he was looking forward to a “less stressful period now, concentrating on more work and family life”.

As much as he enjoyed them, the three years had been “challenging and sometimes exhausting (and) in reviewing my time in charge I have to acknowledge the inordinate amount of time I spent dealing with financial and facility issues, personnel issues, media issues and the various contentious and controversial events that kept arising over those seasons.

“Leaving the safety of the pundits chair for the passion and glory of the dressing-room and football field is a decision I’ll never regret,” he continued. “However, today marks my retirement from senior inter-county football management.”

It sounded unequivocal, based on experiences. But the comfort of the pundit’s chair has been spurned again with the interview committee tasked with recommending James Horan’s replacement putting his name forward for a four-year term, one which delegates summoned to a meeting with a single item agenda were happy to accept.

The lure of home was just too much for him, the vortex that remains Mayo football as the endless pursuit of evasive All-Ireland glory continues, and has dragged another willing victim into its pull.

It is quite the gravitational pull too, one that by extension has brought back in a former manager and coach who came so close to success in 2016 and 2017.

Like others before them, John O’Mahony, John Maughan, Pat Holmes and more recently James Horan, Stephen Rochford and Donie Buckley who are part of the McStay team, are clearly drawn by the sense of unfinished business. For Buckley it will mean business with a fourth different Mayo manager, having worked with Horan, Holmes and Noel Connelly, and Rochford in the past.

The obsession in this case ranges far beyond Mayo and if he sees out the four years it will bring to 10 the number of years he has been involved as coach to Mayo.

Even McStay has links to a past management team having been team trainer to Anthony Egan in 1995 though it was his failure to get the job in 2014 when Horan previously vacated that he is more readily associated with.

The attraction of this position, reflected in the range of candidates and members of backroom teams that were lining up for it this time, is quite something. At a time when the consensus is that the team has seen better days and is coming off the back of a poor season, the willingness of McStay to pitch for it and for Rochford and Buckley to go back in is admirable. There are easier ways for them all.

McStay has got the job ahead of two other candidates and for Ray Dempsey there will be disappointment, no doubt, given the extensive backroom team that he had put together – the inclusion of Daniel Kilgallon, sprint coach to some of the best performing Irish athletes at the recent European Championships and Terry Kennedy, former coach to the Connacht Gold Ballina basketball team that won national league and cup titles in the 1990s as part of an extended backroom team giving an even broader flavour and ticking just about every box.

Dempsey offered a cleaner break from the past in terms of personnel but McStay’s team was stacked with a little more experience.

The challenges won’t change. McStay won’t have a dominant Dublin team as Horan, Holmes/Connelly and Rochford had, but there is a Kerry team that may feel the weight of recent failures lifting after their most recent All-Ireland success and there is a Galway team to Mayo’s south that has made a considerable advance, and while the jockeying for position in Connacht might be less relevant because Sam Maguire’s round-robin is in place from 2023 onwards, with the players Galway have to add they will be a formidable force, as will Tyrone.

One of the big tasks for McStay in the months ahead may be to persuade Lee Keegan – their greatest ever player – to stay on for at least another year.

Keegan was immense in 2022 again and his natural leadership is just something they can’t afford to be without for the immediate future.

Hard calls around the free-taker lie in wait too. On the face of it, as the all-time record championship scorer, Cillian O’Connor’s credentials look nailed on to continue. But in his absence Ryan O’Donoghue was Mayo’s best player during the league campaign earlier this year that had some highs.

The Belmullet man amassed 2-37, of which 0-27 was from frees. That came after a very productive 2021 championship when O’Donoghue had no inhibitions about taking over the frees and thrived considerably, with his new-found responsibility clearly having a yield from general play.

Free-takers can often find better rhythm when they are ‘on’ the frees and while Mayo can still depend on Robbie Hennelly to come up and sweep over almost everything from 40 to 50 metres, responsibility closer than that could be a difficult choice.

O’Connor assumed duties for the Connacht Championship game against Galway when O’Donoghue played and scored four points, but he then missed the other games, having picked up an injury.

Aidan O’Shea is likely to be willing to stay on to contribute, but finding the best role for him – an ever-present conundrum for previous managements – could be another early one to resolve.

Horan has left McStay with a decent pool of talent, having fast tracked O’Donoghue, Tommy Conroy, Eoghan McLaughlin, Oisín Mullin, Jordan Flynn, Matthew Ruane, and Enda Hession, among others, through in the last three years primarily.

But the vortex that keeps drawing them back in can be an unforgiving place.