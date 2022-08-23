| 16°C Dublin

Kevin McStay joins the list of Mayo bosses hunting the endless pursuit of All-Ireland glory

Colm Keys

Newly appointed Mayo manager Kevin McStay. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Newly appointed Mayo manager Kevin McStay. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Kevin McStay’s parting statement as Roscommon manager in 2018 was detailed and thoughtful as you might have expected from someone who had spent more than a decade analysing games for a live TV audience and penning a couple of regular national and local newspaper columns.

He made it clear that the three years he had spent managing the county of his residence were “three of the greatest” of his life and that it had been a “privilege”.

