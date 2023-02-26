Kevin McStay insists league final not on Mayo agenda as Tyrone enter relegation fight

After a third league defeat on Connacht soil inside a month, Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan didn’t try to sugar-coat his team’s predicament as a relegation battle looms into focus.

“We can’t buy a win at the moment, we can’t buy a break,” Logan conceded after witnessing his side suffer a 4-10 to 0-12 loss in Castlebar.

The Tyrone squad stayed in their dressing room for more than half an hour after losing for the first time at the venue since 1992.

The 2021 All-Ireland champions have secured two from a possible eight points and they host Kerry in Omagh on Sunday.

“It is not ideal but that is the way it is – that’s the facts, and the facts don’t lie, and the facts are stubborn. But we just have to be equally as stubborn and keeping going. That’s the way it happens around football. You just have to keep going,” said Logan.

“Defeats seeps your confidence and victory grows you. We still showed phases of a very good football team out there tonight in my view, but we need to put it across 76-78 minutes and be more clinical in front of the posts,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kevin McStay described the win as “giant step towards safety” despite the fact his unbeaten troops are now in a prime position to make the Division 1 final.

“I’d say there’s a lot of teams that will beat each other before it’s out, but it’s a good step. I’d like to pick up another one or two, sooner rather than later, and that would put us in good shape.”

Mayo were outplayed in the first 20 minutes, but he insisted they had created plenty of chances.

“And there was energy, just maybe there was a little bit of pressure of matching last week’s performance perhaps? I don’t know.

“But we definitely worked our way through it, and that was very pleasing. There was issues, there were problems, we worked our way through it and got ourselves into a good position by half-time.

“Part of controlling any game is padding the lead, and that’s what we were asking at half-time. Our work in front of the goal was very tidy, and the forward play for the goals was very good,” said McStay.

He closed down any talk of a possible league final between Mayo and Roscommon and will focus instead on their clash in the fifth round in ‘the Hyde’ on Sunday.

“You just wasted a question, there’s not a chance (of talking about that). I’m taking tonight off and tomorrow as well, and then on Monday we’ll think about our neighbours and get ready for that,” he concluded.