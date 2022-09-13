New Mayo boss Kevin McStay believes they are not far off Galway and Kerry and that his management team can “make a difference” when they begin their reign.

McStay admitted on Tuesday, at his first official media engagement, that he thought James Horan would remain as manager as he felt the squad was getting stronger while going through a transition period.

But when the vacancy arose, he felt compelled to go for it.

“I’m 60 now, I’d had a few goes at it. And I had no sense there was going to be a vacancy, I thought James would stay on for another year or two, he was doing really good work,” said the former Roscommon manager.

“OK, they had a season that they’d have wanted a bit more out of perhaps, but he was doing a lot of transition with young players, the squad was getting strong again.

“Mayo lost two games in the championship, to Galway and Kerry, so it’s not like they are out in the desert wandering around or something. There is still a very strong group there. So I didn’t see a vacancy in it and I was kind of moving on with things.

“But then once it came, it’s my county, it’s where I was born, it has a massive attraction to me as a person because I always felt I could bring something to it.

“I didn’t want the job just so I could say I was the Mayo manager, I want the job because I feel I’ve a lot to contribute and I feel I can make a difference, and the guys I have around me I really feel we can make a difference. We feel we will make a difference - that remains to be seen, I can’t tell the future.

“But what I do know is that we are going to dedicate a big portion of our lives to giving this a massive shot.”

McStay has confirmed some members of his backroom team. Former boss Stephen Rochford is listed as assistant manager, while Donie Buckley (with Monaghan last season), Liam McHale and Damien Mulligan are listed as both coaches and selectors. Seán Moffatt continues as head of medical while former Mayo player Evan Regan remains as nutritionist.

Niamh Fitzpatrick is team psychologist having famously served in that role as Liam Griffin’s Wexford hurlers swept to All-Ireland glory in 1996.

She had previously worked with the county during Rochford’s spell in charge. McStay stated that further appointments in the area of strength and conditioning, performance analysis and goalkeeping coach will be made in the near future.

The new Mayo manager also confirmed he expected the likes of Cillian O’Connor, Ryan O’Donoghue and Tommy Conroy, all of whom are battling injury, to be part of a “rigorous pre-season”.

After finishing his stint with Roscommon in 2018, McStay intimated that he wouldn’t return to the county stage having been overlooked for the Mayo job on two previous occasions, but he admitted it was the one position he always wanted.

“I suppose you should never say never, should you really? But there was only one appointment obviously that would have changed that (his decision to walk away) and it was my own county.

"And thankfully, it has come to pass. It was a big competition, you know that yourselves. And we just feel very privileged and very honoured to get the green light to manage Mayo football for the next four years.”