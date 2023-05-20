Kevin McStay hails ‘early bounce’ that laid foundation for win over Kerry

Kingdom boss Jack O’Connor bemoans lack of momentum in All-Ireland series defeat

After Mayo’s victory over Kerry in the all-Ireland SFC series at Killarney, Mayo boss Kevin McStay spoke of the importance of a quick start.

"We certainly knew that sitting back and letting the opposition bring it onto us wasn't going to get us anywhere. So of course we wanted the early bounce and again we felt we engaged very early and very often,” he said.

"That set the foundation, got us to half-time. We were in good shape at half-time. The challenge was, get out, rinse and repeat and keep that pressure on the opposition."

He said his younger players had developed and gained invaluable lessons during Mayo's league win.

"They've had a tough grilling in the league, we've played eight elite teams, Division 1 teams. Sam (Callinan) was marking Shane Walsh for a period, he's got great experiences as has Donnacha McHugh and others."

Leaving more experienced players like Paul Durcan and Stephen Coen off at the start may have been influenced partly by niggles they'd picked up in the lead-in.

"We didn't need to start them but of course we needed the game to be alive. That was the big challenge for us as a group, to keep this game in the melting pot all the way through, every minute of the game and thankfully we got a little bit of a gap, so bringing on experienced players when you've a gap, you can mind the ball a bit more carefully, you don't have to be as gung-ho. It was lovely to see them all back. It's been a while."

Jack O'Connor accepted that Kerry had seen their performance level drop alarmingly, with Matthew Ruane forcing a fourth save from Shane Ryan in the second half.

“We just seemed to get no momentum in the game,” said O’Connor. “Mayo’s long kick-outs gave us trouble, particularly in the first half. Every time they won a long kick out they appeared be in on us. Even when we tried to press the kick-out, they won the long kick-out so that is something we obviously have to revisit.

“We have to look at the way we set up tactically as well, we obviously conceded too much and it appeared as if we did not put enough heat on their middle third of the pitch to slow them down. They are a very athletic team and a powerful running team and I thought we hung out our full-back line a bit and we are going to have to look at that. I think we have to take as much responsibility as the players because we obviously did not get it right either.”

Having scored five goals in the Munster final, Kerry couldn’t find the net, despite David Clifford’s three attempts in the second half.

“Obviously we’re not as good as people thought we were after the Clare game,” said O’Connor. “You can only play what’s in front of you. But the big thing for us is we need to learn from today.

"I’ve been involved with Kerry teams before that’s been beaten by more than this and came back and finished the year successfully. I was involved when we were beaten by Cork by eight points up in Pairc Ui Chaoimh and came back and won the All-Ireland after.

"We need to learn from this. We need to use this experience to pick our team the way we need to pick it and maybe set up different tactically.”