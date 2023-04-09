Kevin McStay gave three decades to Roscommon football, but the Mayo job was always his target

In the late 1980s, Kevin McStay made Roscommon town his new home, with Hyde Park a few hundred yards from his front door. On arriving he assimilated quickly, immersing himself in the local club, Roscommon Gaels. His three daughters grew up supporting Roscommon. The years rolled into decades, to the point where now over half his life has been spent in Roscommon. Longer there than any of the Roscommon players who will be facing Mayo in MacHale Park today.