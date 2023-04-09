Kevin McStay gave three decades to Roscommon football, but the Mayo job was always his target

In the late 1980s, Kevin McStay made Roscommon town his new home, with Hyde Park a few hundred yards from his front door. On arriving he assimilated quickly, immersing himself in the local club, Roscommon Gaels. His three daughters grew up supporting Roscommon. The years rolled into decades, to the point where now over half his life has been spent in Roscommon. Longer there than any of the Roscommon players who will be facing Mayo in MacHale Park today.

That’s only the bare bones of it. If he bleeds green and red, then there are few native Roscommon men who have devoted as much time, and enjoyed as much success, with primrose and blue interests than McStay. He owes them a great deal too. If managing the Mayo senior football team was his ultimate objective after playing, the opportunity looked to have passed until managing Roscommon revived it.

In 2017 he guided Roscommon to a memorably emotive Connacht title when defeating Galway by nine points in Salthill after a difficult spring, with relegation from Division 1 and an undercurrent of negativity which he spoke of later. Of that day in Salthill, when the Rossies came pouring onto the field to celebrate a first title in seven years, he was unequivocal. “It was the best day I ever had in football,” he stated, “way beyond anything I ever had with Mayo or Brigid’s.”

​While Mayo is his real home, defined by birth and his irreplaceable Ballina, Roscommon has become the closest thing imaginable for this adopted son. Within a few years of arriving in Roscommon town he was playing with the Gaels, winning a county title in 1994 as captain, tucked in beside Fergal O’Donnell in the full-forward line. Their last title had been in 1980. In 1993 he had been player-manager and in 2004 he returned as manager to lead them to another senior title.

He helped bring an intermediate title to St Faithleach’s and in 2012 he went to St Brigid’s with Liam McHale, his long-time ally, brother-in-law and coach, to lead them to an All-Ireland club title the following spring, with a team that was well advanced in years, stalling, and in need of the fresh impetus he provided.

His former army colleague and friend, Seán Kilbride, Ballaghadereen-born, who played for Mayo and later his native Roscommon, helped bring him to Brigid’s. “I would definitely say they would not have won the All-Ireland without him and Liam McHale and Benny O’Brien,” says Kilbride.

The next year, James Horan left as Mayo manager and McStay was the only nominated replacement, but the executive blinked, for the second time. In 1995, after McStay stepped in with manager Anthony Egan after a poor league to help prepare Mayo for the championship, he felt he was in line to replace Egan, but instead John Maughan got the job. Twice rebuffed, he found salvation when Roscommon offered him the job of replacing John Evans, linking up with Fergal O’Donnell on a joint ticket.

It didn’t last more than a year with McStay admitting the joint model was not working, and O’Donnell resigned along with two selectors, David Casey and Stephen Bohan. But McStay toughened. Unlike Brigid’s, he had a young team. When they lost to Mayo in MacHale Park the following spring in Division 1, former county goalkeeper Gay Sheerin made comments on Shannonside FM which drew attention to the absence of homegrown management on the sideline.

​“I can’t rebirth myself,” McStay responded later. While he admitted feeling under siege from criticism they won their last league game against Cavan, the only victory, and defeated Leitrim before beating Galway to win Connacht.

Expand Close Kevin McStay during his reign as manager of Roscommon. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kevin McStay during his reign as manager of Roscommon. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

That teed them up for an All-Ireland quarter-final against Mayo, which they drew and could have won. But eight days later Mayo routed them by 22 points. He managed Roscommon for one more year, winning promotion back to Division 1, contesting another Connacht final when losing to Galway and reaching the Super Eight. That legacy has carried on through the reign of Anthony Cunningham and now Davy Burke.

So he has done the county some service, you might say, and it is why for all of Roscommon’s rivalry with Mayo and usual schadenfreude in their demise, there will be a less bitter edge to it today perhaps, with McStay in charge. Even Sheerin and McStay have made up since, the irony of course being that Sheerin had served under an outside manager in John Evans directly before McStay was appointed. If any more proof was needed of the kind of person McStay is, he has spent the last two years managing Roscommon Gaels minors, winning the title the first year, losing the final by a point the second.

Little surprise that when he was appointed Mayo manager, finally, he had the good wishes of many in Roscommon. ‘Roscommon Gaels GAA Club wish to extend its congratulations to clubman and coach Kevin McStay on his appointment as manager of the Mayo county senior football team,’ his adopted club stated. ‘Of course we are saddened to see Kevin leave us for the four-year term of his appointment, we look forward to meeting him on the opposite side of the line when our own Rossies meet Mayo.’

​Those connections are genuine and heartfelt. McStay and McHale were in Galway last weekend for a 10-year reunion event marking the St Brigid’s All-Ireland win, attended by 28 players. At the event, Frankie Dolan reminded McStay that he had the Mayo job only because of his left-footed winner in Croke Park that defeated Ballymun Kickhams in March, 2013. They dined in a Galway hotel, had a few drinks and reminisced.

“Frankie Dolan was slagging Kevin that he would never have got any job if he had not kicked that wonder winner over the bar,” says Shane Curran, the former Brigid’s and Roscommon goalkeeper. “It was actually quite funny, there were a couple of retorts back and forth. Look it, I think that was the springboard for him [taking over Roscommon]. Obviously it was always his ambition to manage Mayo to be fair.

“I think the Roscommon experience, while good in certain aspects, it also went hard on him. There were certainly personal issues with Fergal [O’Donnell]. The relationship with Fergal would have floundered.”

But McStay overcame that when they won Connacht in 2017, confirming that the county board’s instincts were right in entrusting him to carry on the task. Ten years ago he was asked by the board to carry out a review of club football and club competitions in Roscommon. At the end of the year he made a detailed presentation to a strategy review committee, another of his contributions to Roscommon football. He also spent two years managing the county’s minors.

So little wonder Seamus Hayden says he is a popular customer in his bar in Roscommon town, even now when he is managing Mayo, and having already beaten the Rossies in Hyde Park in the league.

“There is rivalry with Mayo,” says Curran, “but we feel, I think, that Mayo could win the All-Ireland now with Kevin and we have that link, that relationship, and that commitment we had to each other back in the day. Fair play to the lads, they came from training over to the reunion. That says an awful lot about Kevin.”

Seán Kilbride has experienced that crossing of the divide, but always knew his identity rested in Roscommon. He retained a lasting affection for Mayo having played with them at all levels before seeing out his career with Roscommon. “I think all his friends felt delighted he got a chance [to manage Mayo],” says Kilbride. “But I would say he didn’t get it at a time when Mayo were in their prime. I think there was admiration when he took it on at a tough time. Lee Keegan retired and Oisín Mullin went away.

“I think the primary motivation is pure love for Mayo. The vast majority of Roscommon people have huge respect for him. I think people who know him and know football would see that this was his destiny and the natural completion of his football life in a way.”

Sport has a villainous streak at times. In 2004 after McStay managed Roscommon Gaels to a senior title, they had to go to Ballina in the Connacht club championship. They lost 1-18 to 1-5. “We were just outclassed,” he said afterwards, “there’s nothing more I can say. They were just too clever, too athletic, and they possessed too many big guns.”

In three years managing Roscommon he never had to face Mayo in the province, with the 2017 All-Ireland quarter-final draw and replay the only championship meetings. There were two league meetings, which Mayo won, but they were extremely strong in those years at a time when Roscommon were still developing.

Karol Mannion, man of the match in the 2013 All-Ireland club final, notes that when McStay took over Roscommon in 2015 along with O’Donnell they were in a rebuilding phase. “The time he went for the Mayo job [2014] and was turned down, like that was a team with a similar profile to what we had [at St Brigid’s]. It needed a bit of a push to get them over the line and win an All-Ireland. That is why I was surprised he didn’t get it.”

Mannion understands the Mayo condition, with a father from Claremorris who played for the county and still yearns for an All-Ireland despite living in Roscommon for around 40 years. The idea that Roscommon players might have added motivation seeing McStay, their former manager, leading out Mayo today doesn’t wash with Mannion. “I would say Kevin had a very good relationship with all those players and left on very good terms. I wouldn’t think there would be any negative reasons to motivate them to get one over on Kevin.”

​Kilbride agrees. “He knows the Roscommon players inside out. It is an advantage obviously. But at this stage most managements know the other teams pretty well and have them well analysed. I don’t think that will be the deciding factor.

“I think the preparation of teams is far more professional than that. Generally from my understanding they would not focus on those kind of personality things at all. In fact it would be counter-productive. If there was anyone going in with that kind of thing it is more likely to have a negative effect on their game.”

Hayden wasn’t expecting McStay to pop into his pub on the eve of today’s meeting. But he expects he will see him soon. There is a lasting respect for what McStay has given to Roscommon club and county football over three decades.

“When the opportunity [to manage Mayo] came I would say no one would begrudge him,” says Hayden. “I know it is probably the toughest management job in the country, they being so close and nothing less than an All-Ireland will satisfy their supporters. Obviously we would hope that Roscommon could beat them but if Kevin got to an All-Ireland final I think there would be a lot of Roscommon people behind them.”