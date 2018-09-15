Kevin McStay blasts 'smart-arsed journalists' for 'lousy comments' over Roscommon exit

Former Roscommon manager Kevin McStay has launched a stinging attack on sections of the media following his recent departure from the county.

McStay did not fully explain why he was stepping down last month, despite having the backing of the Roscommon county executive, but referenced unspecified issues that could not be resolved.

Now McStay has strongly hit back at claims he stepped down due to "player unrest".

"That is simply not true, bulls**t, never happened," said McStay, addressing a room of over 400 people, with the quotes reported in today's Irish Daily Star.

McStay went on to say "some smart assed journalists running with the unrest story made a laugh out of the statement that I made as I was leaving".

In that statement, McStay mentioned "the inordinate amount of time I spent dealing with financial and facility issues, personnel issues, media issues and the various contentious and controversial events that kept arising over those seasons".

"I wrote it to reflect all the people who had done so much work for our county, for me as their manager over the three years. But, there are smart asses everywhere," added McStay.

McStay also suggested that there are too many former Kerry and Dublin players dictating the media narrative.

"Down south, the media voices will generally say that ye in the north have fecked up the game with your systems, defensive coaches, dark arts, intimidation, 15 behind the ball, sledging — and whatever you're having yourself," he added.

"And when you examine the media pressure that Kerry — and I could say Dublin just as easily — bring to bear on an event and how it is interpreted and how it gets told, it's actually scary.

"If I went into Dublin, the list would be equally as long.

"The point is that this is how narratives and discussions get made."

