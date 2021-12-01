Kevin McManamon more than a super sub, he epitomised everything about Dublin under Gilroy, Gavin and Farrell

The enduring image of Kevin McManamon will always be head down, ball in hand, while making a charging run – and scaring the daylights out of an opposition defender. He only knew one way –and that was straight ahead.

The Dublin dynamo did it so often that everyone knew what was coming next when the ball was in his grasp, but few were still able to stop him as he wreaked havoc in sky blue for the guts of a decade.

While Stephen Cluxton may have floated over the winning free as Dublin’s 16-year famine for Sam Maguire ended in 2011, it was McManamon’s late goal that made them believe that this would be the day to shatter the glass ceiling.

Two years later, the mission to get their hands back on All-Ireland SFC honours was hanging precariously in the balance before McManamon inflicted further heartbreak on Kerry – he made a habit of continuously breaking Kingdom hearts – with a superb goal helping to swing a titanic semi-final struggle in Dublin’s favour.

Few were better when the occasion demanded someone to make something special happen – and McManamon repeatedly changed the course of GAA history during 12 stellar seasons with the Dubs, which produced a staggering haul of eight All-Ireland SFC medals.

The St Jude’s attacker would have been one of the star men in any other county, but his humility and willingness to adopt the best role for the team’s benefit epitomised everything that has been different about the Dubs under Pat Gilroy, Jim Gavin and Dessie Farrell.

Most would throw their toys out of the pram if the extraordinary talent at their disposal was constantly kept in reserve, but instead he flipped his role on its head – and made himself indispensable off the bench, such was the impact he could inflict.

Rarely in GAA history has the anticipation ever been higher for a substitution than when McManamon was primed to enter the fray, and finish the job that others started with his own unique mix of brawn and brain.

Gavin always referred to his bench as “finishers” during a reign which yielded six All-Ireland crowns – and, in McManamon, he had the prototype impact player that always strengthened their charge with a cool head among the chaos of the closing minutes.

One of the most prestigious awards at the end of every NBA season is the ‘Sixth Man of the Year’ accolade, which celebrates the basketball player which impacted proceedings most off the bench, and McManamon would have been a shoo-in were that replicated in a GAA sphere.

Not only that, but his work behind the scenes as one of Gavin’s in-house sports psychologists during his latter years as manager illustrate just how influential he was within the Dubs set-up.

McManamon regularly put the Dubs through their paces in terms of mental preparation, with visualisation a tool which he regularly employed to great success, as Gavin empowered leaders to step forward and take ownership of the group’s success.

Bernard Brogan’s excellent autobiography, ‘The Hill’, details the many caps which McManamon wore while he was a Dublin footballer, and how his professional expertise was often utilised for the team’s benefit.

“Our environment has evolved to the point now where our psychological prep is yet another aspect that can be mostly player-led and peer-coached. Tonight it’s Kevin’s turn and it’s obvious that he’s put a lot of time and thought into it,” Brogan wrote of the build-up to their 2019 All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo.

“He’s even managed to track down the sounds that’ll greet the team as they dash out the tunnel – the clinking of the studs drowned out by that clarion entrance music and the roar of the crowd.”

He was anything but a one-trick pony and his talents were always going to be in demand elsewhere as his playing days came to a close, with Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington one of those to work under his tutelage en route to that famous Tokyo success in August.

The 34-year-old’s time with the Dubs may be over, but he is sure to be immersed in the Dublin fold in the near future given what he can offer, and the regard in which he is held in by his peers.

More retirements are expected as many of Dublin’s finest kick their feet up after a remarkable innings, and transition is expected in the capital over the coming years.

McManamon’s central role in the rare ould times will never be forgotten, though, that’s one thing for certain.

Three magic moments from ‘Super Mac’

2011 ALL-IRELAND SFC FINAL v KERRY

Dublin were four points down before super sub McManamon jinked inside Declan O’Sullivan and buried a goal low to the Kerry net, which turned the tide as Sam was secured for the first time since 1995.

2013 ALL-IRELAND SFC SEMI-FINAL v KERRY

It had just clicked into the 70th minute, with the sides level, when McManamon soloed through before side-footing a beautiful goal into the top corner, off his weaker left peg, to help the Dubs edge a classic encounter.

2019 ALL-IRELAND SFC FINAL v KERRY

McManamon (inset) had just entered the fray as a late sub when he crucially dispossessed David Moran in the 74th minute, with the turnover leading to Dean Rock’s equalising score as Dublin’s five-in-a-row hopes were saved.