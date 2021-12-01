| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kevin McManamon more than a super sub, he epitomised everything about Dublin under Gilroy, Gavin and Farrell

Kevin McManamon, No 24, celebrates after scoring Dublin's goal in their victory over Kerry in 2011. Photo: Brian Lawless/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Kevin McManamon, No 24, celebrates after scoring Dublin's goal in their victory over Kerry in 2011. Photo: Brian Lawless/Sportsfile

Kevin McManamon, No 24, celebrates after scoring Dublin's goal in their victory over Kerry in 2011. Photo: Brian Lawless/Sportsfile

Kevin McManamon, No 24, celebrates after scoring Dublin's goal in their victory over Kerry in 2011. Photo: Brian Lawless/Sportsfile

Michael Verney

The enduring image of Kevin McManamon will always be head down, ball in hand, while making a charging run – and scaring the daylights out of an opposition defender. He only knew one way –and that was straight ahead.

The Dublin dynamo did it so often that everyone knew what was coming next when the ball was in his grasp, but few were still able to stop him as he wreaked havoc in sky blue for the guts of a decade.

Related topics

More On Dublin GAA

Most Watched

Privacy