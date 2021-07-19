Kevin McManamon remains part of the Dublin senior football panel, even though he is currently on Olympics duty in Japan, writes FRANK ROCHE.

And manager Dessie Farrell still hasn’t ruled out the prospect – however slim it might appear right now – of veteran skipper Stephen Cluxton relaunching his Dublin career “in the future”.

For the moment, however, Farrell has more pressing issues to address after the six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions stumbled to a six-point victory over Meath in yesterday’s Leinster SFC semi-final.

The Dubs dominated the first half to lead by 11, but this was reduced to just three before they finally killed off the resurgent Royals with three injury-time scores.

Afterwards, Farrell confirmed McManamon remains part of his camp – even though the sports psychologist is currently working with the Irish Olympic boxing squad and is not due back in Ireland until days before a potential All-Ireland semi-final.

“That’s the nature with work commitments. These are amateur players at the end of the day, and they’re not contracted to play for their county. Work and career is really, really important. It has been all along to Dublin football management teams over the last period and continues to remain that way,” Farrell said.

Asked if there had been any change in Cluxton’s status, Farell replied: “No development. It’s still as was. As I said at the time, ultimately the decision for what happens next rests with Stephen … we’re going to give him the time that he needs to make that decision and it’ll be Stephen that determines what the future holds for him.”

When it was suggested that it’s getting late in the season, the Dubs boss conceded: “That’s for sure. But look it, who knows? It’s happened in the past. Who’s to say that it wouldn’t happen again in the future. But as I say, ultimately that decision whether Stephen plays for Dublin again rests with him.”

Farrell has refused to rule out any of his three injured defenders, John Small, Eoin Murchan and Robbie McDaid, ahead of Dublin’s provincial final date with Kildare in a fortnight.