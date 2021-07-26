Kevin McLoughlin shows what it means to play smart for Mayo

I had the misfortune of being picked up by Jack McCaffrey in the Dublin championship a couple of years ago and quickly surveyed my depressing list of options before throw-in.

Get too tight to him and he'll embarrass me in a foot race down the pitch. Stand too far off him and he's got a run at me that I'll never stop. To cope with Jack - and, yes, any attacking ideas I had were immediately abandoned in place of survival - you need speed. I don't have any. You need aerial ability. Me? Not much. Strength, energy, brains – look, we don’t need to go through the whole list, okay.

A few times during the game, my worst nightmare was realised when I found myself at the edge of our defence, McCaffrey on the ball, and no team-mate close enough for my liking to dig me out again. This was it. It was going to happen.

I was lined up at the mercy of the most frightening ball-runner in Ireland, bracing myself for the laughs of Parnell Park, eyes closed – but it never came. You see, when I eventually opened my eyes, I noticed that McCaffrey had opted to kick over my head and spare me the humiliation. Well, he spared me in one sense, he was still picking out team-mates in the full-forward line with ease because I wasn’t doing anything about it – I had my eyes closed for God’s sake.

Afterwards, I asked someone why. Why didn’t he just drive by me? Because he’s coached to look up. He’s coached to move it on. He’s coached to make the right decision and when he’s being allowed to practice his kick passing, like he was a manager feeding balls into a training game of backs and forwards, why wouldn’t he just pick out the run?

Jack McCaffrey never needed to be doing 100m sprints over and over to show what an accomplished footballer he was – thankfully. And watching Kevin McLoughlin’s 35 minutes against Galway on Sunday, it was striking just how big an impact one player can have with 12 simple plays on the ball.

McLoughlin’s pace and fitness is known to every corner of the country. His solo-running and ability to skip around and beneath and through tackles is synonymous with his county career. What he can do when he slices the outside of his laces across a ball is what sets him apart. But despite Mayo trailing by five points by the time he was introduced, Kevin McLoughlin helped turn the game completely in their favour by doing the simple things and doing them well.

Obviously, there were mammoth contributions all over the park from a group of men who re-emerged for the second half with the sort of bite and you’d have to say harnessed anger that’d make a neutral start to wonder again.

Oisín Mullin played like a timeless continental defender you’d have the privilege of watching in the latter stages of the Champions League and realise there is better out there than what we currently know. Effortlessly in the right place every time, easily stripping possession off players, he’d then shrug players off him as if they weren’t worthy of getting near him physically. And carrying the ball out from the back with all the calm and class of a veteran who has seen it all before.

Watching Ryan O’Donoghue overcome some early turnovers to find his groove as the heat rose was a coming-of-age story in itself, and his unbelievably composed finish being disallowed by Conor Lane – because someone ran into the Mayo forward – will go down as the most infuriating referee decision of the year. In fact, and this is no victory for Lane, the only thing worse than that bit of refereeing this weekend was Jim McGuinness’ article claiming modern-day football just has too many scores.

Then you have Aidan O’Shea celebrating a penalty with all the noise and animation that wouldn’t have been out of place in the stands with the rest of the Ultras.

And it all started because Kevin McLoughlin’s first touch of a ball was to look inside for O’Shea and pick him out with a gorgeous diagonal kick pass. A lot of things started because McLoughlin got on the ball in areas where he could affect the play.

It’s a conundrum every half-forward battles with every weekend – do you go deep to get your hands on the ball or do you wait to win the ball in places you can have an impact?

McLoughlin popping up in the orthodox half-forward line and around midfield meant he was relieving pressure from the defence, he was keeping the transition going and, crucially, he was feeding players in dangerous positions.

And McLoughlin wasn’t doing anything spectacular or out of the ordinary – especially for his standards. He was winning the ball, turning, moving it on. He wasn’t trying too hard, he wasn’t forcing it and he wasn’t panicking. Mayo were five down but by the time he kicked his point to put them back into the lead, they had just scored 1-3 without reply and it was because they were simply moving the ball through the lines.

If you break the pitch down into those traditional five lines, you can see the very real effect of Kevin McLoughlin’s direction of play.

Before the break, they couldn’t have looked less like a James Horan team if they tried. They were carrying to a point and pumping the brakes, turning around and getting pinged for double hops trying to scramble out of congestion in the middle – silly, un-Mayo stuff.

After the break, it took Galway until the 61st minute to register a score – and that from a cheap free conceded by Keegan. It wasn’t all down to Kevin McLoughlin, he only had the ball 12 times and Eoghan McLoughlin’s introduction at the same time wasn’t inconsequential, but the Knockmore man was taking it on the move, he was playing it forward without fail and he was going after it again. He was quite simply, passing and moving. Actually, winning it, passing and moving. And the rest of them started to come back to life because of his immediate influence and then the swash-buckling James Horan attacks came back because of that.

For the most part, football isn’t that complicated a game, but it takes a level of skill and fitness and, most importantly, discipline, to not complicate it. It would’ve been the easiest thing in the world for another player to go chasing mad after that deficit, wildly shooting, running into alleys, hammering an extra 20 metres onto a pass to try and make it more attacking. It took a great deal of restraint from McLoughlin, given the talent he possesses, to just work through that second half, play by play, doing the right thing over and over, even if it meant keeping it way more simple than someone of his ability has to sometimes.

It might not be filed under the classic impact sub category but McLoughlin had a direct impact on how the entire team was playing. When they were running out of road, he came in and quite literally pointed them in the right direction. And he didn’t have to do anything flashy to do so.

Now, they’re headed back on a collision course with Dublin. But that shouldn’t be too hard, should it? It's not like Jack McCaffrey is playing.