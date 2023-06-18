Kevin Feely the late hero as revived Kildare seal All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final place

Kildare 1-16 Roscommon 1-15

Kevin Feely of Kildare in action against Niall Daly, left, and Ciarán Lennon of Roscommon during the All-Ireland SFC clash at Glenisk O'Connor Park in Tullamore, Offaly

This wasn’t quite in the Tullamore script. People were openly doubting Kildare’s championship direction and future after their loss to Dublin – maybe even their manager too.

But with virtually the last kick of the game, Kevin Feely kicked a daunting left-footed mark from a tight angle on the right – and with that guaranteed a home preliminary quarter-final for Glenn Ryan’s born-again Lilies.

In truth, even by such a threadbare margin, Kildare were well worth the victory at a sultry Glenisk O’Connor Park.

They were more economical with possession (the wide count was 11-5 to a surprisingly ragged Roscommon) and they also overcame what could have been the disastrous consequences of two black cards in the space of four first half minutes.

With Dublin coasting to emphatic victory over Sligo, this contest effectively boiled down to a straight shootout to decide the group placings below.

Courtesy of Feely’s 75th minute winner, Kildare finish second under the head-to-head rule. That should guarantee home venue for next weekend’s preliminary quarter-final – except they don’t have a suitable one. Watch this space.

For Roscommon, there will be acute disappointment at the fact they must now travel for their last-12 showdown – and just as much deflation at the result itself.

Leaving aside that all-important statistic, today’s game also contained the subplot of Davy Burke facing Kildare in championship combat – and with the flickering possibility, depending on the Dublin/Sligo result in Cavan, of overseeing the elimination of his native county.

In an interview with the Irish Independent ahead of their round robin campaign, Burke had spoken about what it would mean facing Kildare but stressed: “I’m very singular, driven, focussed. I manage Roscommon, and my job is to get the best out of this group.

"And if we’re playing Dublin, Sligo or Kildare, nothing changes for me.

“Look, the media might blow it up. I’m sure for Glenn Ryan and his team, they’ll have their own motivations … it’s a big game. I’ll probably have to lay low around the county for a week or so leading up to it. But look, isn’t it great?”

Fresh from their slow-burning ten-point win over Sligo, Burke’s team started as announced earlier during the week. His opposite number made three late alterations, promoting Ryan Houlihan, Kevin Feely and Daniel Flynn at the expense of Mick O’Grady, Aaron Masterson and Paddy Woodgate.

With skipper O’Grady ruled out of the match-day 26, presumably because of injury, Flynn took as over as captain for the day.

Roscommon opened the scoring inside two minutes, courtesy of Cian McKeon, but it was Kildare who quickly established a vice-grip, scoring an unanswered 1-3 in the next ten minutes.

Three deadball strikes – a Neil Flynn free and marks from Kevin Feely and Daniel Flynn – were followed by a 12th minute goal that was exquisite both in its creation and execution.

Darragh Kirwan created the opening with a sweet dummy past Colin Walsh, and his pass was than cleverly flicked on by Kevin Flynn into the path of Alex Beirne, whose soccer-style volley from an acute angle sped to the far left corner of Conor Carroll’s net.

When the in-form Beirne responded to a Ciaráin Murtagh free with a fine point, the game was 16 minutes old and the gap was back out to five.

But then it all started to unravel for Kildare, who shipped two black cards in quick succession and paid the price for it. The first black card, for Beirne’s 17th minute foul on McKeon, looked far more contentious than Ryan Houlihan’s 21st minute pull-down on Ben O’Carroll.

Either way, it left Kildare playing with either one or two less and Roscommon capitalised by scoring 1-3 without reply in this period.

Frees from the Murtagh brothers cut the margin to a goal, and they were back level on 28 minutes when Eoin Doyle fumbled possession and Diarmuid Murtagh pounced on the turnover, releasing Enda Smith whose low finish flummoxed ‘keeper Mark Donnellan.

Dylan Ruane then gave the Rossies their first lead since the opening minutes and, even after Kildare were restored to 15 men, McKeon added his second to leave them 1-6 to 1-4 ahead at the midpoint.

But to Kildare’s credit, they re-emerged for the second half in fighting fettle. Neil Flynn ended their 21-minute scoring famine to cut the margin to one, and they eventually drew level after 48 minutes when Ben McCormack struck the first of his three points in a brilliant second half shift.

The lead proceeded to sway both ways from there to the finish. Kildare hit four on the spin to edge two clear, only for Roscommon to reply with the next three.

When McCormack cut in from the left flank to strike a superb 69th minute point, with the obligatory fist pump to follow, Kildare led again.

Enda Smith, Roscommon’s best player, hit a nerveless equaliser to bring his tally to 1-3 … but there was still time for Daniel Flynn to feed Feely, whose soaring catch in the corner was matched by a pinpoint mark to claim the spoils.

Curiously, that brought the total number of converted marks in the game to six – five alone from Kildare, and three of those from their match-winner.

Scorers – Kildare: A Beirne 1-2, N Flynn (3f), K Feely (3m) 0-4 each, B McCormack 0-3, D Flynn (m), D Kirwan (m), K O’Callaghan 0-1 each. Roscommon: E Smith 1-3, C Murtagh 0-4 (3f), C McKeon 0-3, D Murtagh (f), D Ruane, N Daly, D Smith (f), B O’Carroll 0-1 each.

Kildare: M Donnellan; E Doyle, R Houlihan, S Ryan; D Hyland, K Flynn, J Sargent; K O’Callaghan, K Feely; P McDermott, A Beirne, N Flynn; D Flynn, D Kirwan, B McCormack. Subs: D Malone for Houlihan (inj 44), T Archbold for Beirne (59), H O’Neill for Doyle (65), P Cribbin for McDermott (70).

Roscommon: C Carroll; D Ruane, C Walsh, B Stack; D Murray, N Daly, E McCormack; E Nolan, E Smith; C Murtagh, C McKeon, C Daly; D Smith, B O’Carroll, D Murtagh. Subs: C Lennon for C Daly (23), C Hussey for Walsh (44), D Cregg for D Murtagh (59), N Kilroy for D Smith (60), R Hughes for Nolan (70).

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan).