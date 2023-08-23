Kevin Cassidy: No excuses now for Donegal after return of Jim McGuinness

Two-time All-Star hails return of former manager and overlooks past dispute

Former Donegal star Kevin Cassidy has praised Jim McGuinness’s decision to return as Tír Conaill manager, saying the county have “no more excuses” when it comes to competing with the best teams in the country.

The two-time All-Star was involved in a public dispute with the Glenties man after the 2011 season when it was revealed the Gaoth Dobhair half-back had taken part in a book, This is our Year, which resulted in the then manager cutting him from the squad.

Even as recently as last March when then Donegal manager Paddy Carr had resigned following a player revolt, Cassidy took to social media calling out his former coach who said he was interested in returning to the Donegal team.

Jim McGuinness completes sensational return as Donegal manager

Posting an image of McGuinness, Cassidy tweeted: “Going from bad to worse here in Donegal. Feel sorry for Paddy Carr, a real nice man. Right Jim, what was that you said last week? Up you step son.”

Cassidy now believes reappointing the 2012 All-Ireland-winning manager was the right call and will take away the excuses that have surrounded the squad for the past year.

“He (Jim) has never really left the game and has always been involved. He’s not silly enough to go in and try and do what he did before, it will be something different. And it will be dictated by the type of players that he has. He’s not going to play a system,” said Cassidy.

“I know for a fact that before Jim took the job he rang around, who was committing, who was not committing. So, he must be happy with what he has.

“We’re not silly enough to say that we are going to win this or win that, but I think everyone is saying at least there are no more excuses. The opportunity was there to lay the blame at the manager’s doors, but now that has gone so it is basically taking away all the excuses.”

Former Donegal manager Brian McEniff echoed Cassidy’s view, saying McGuinness’s return “will bring the good times back to the county”.

“He’s just a winner, an absolute genius, and he’s going to reignite the county,” said the All-Ireland-winning manager.