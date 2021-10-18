Former Kerry star Tommy Walsh who confirmed his inter-county departure this afternoon

Kerry’s Tommy Walsh has retired from inter-county football.

The Kerins O’Rahilly’s man informed Kerry chiefs of his decision today having been part of the Kingdom' senior set up as far back as 2007.

Walsh picked up a Celtic Cross that season but was pivotal two years later when he helped Kerry beat Cork in the 2009 decider.

One of Gaelic football’s brightest talents at that time, his career took him to the AFL at the end of that where a career threatening hamstring injury hampered his development before he returned to Kerry in 2015. He stepped away from the set up the following season before being brought back in by Peter Keane.

However he will not be involved under returning manager Jack O’Connor, who Walsh had worked under as far back as 2008.

“It was with sadness that I learned today of Tommy Walsh’s decision to retire from the Kerry Senior football panel,” O’Connor said.

“I coached Tommy for two years firstly in 2008 with Kerins O’ Rahilly’s when he was instrumental in helping the Club to a County Final and in 2009 with Kerry.

“He gave one of the great exhibitions to the 2009 All Ireland final against Cork when he scored four great points – two from either foot. Like his father Seanie he was a man for the big occasion and raised his game accordingly.

“I wish him all the best in retirement, and I hope he continues to enjoy a fruitful Club career for many years to come.”

Chairman Tim Murphy added: “Earlier today Tommy Walsh confirmed his decision to retire from the Kerry Senior Football Panel.

“Tommy began his inter-county career as a Minor and quickly progressed through to U-21 and Senior Ranks.

“In the 2009 All-Ireland Series Tommy produced some memorable performances culminating in the All-Ireland Final win over Cork when he contributed a quarter of Kerry’s Scores on the day.

“In October 2009 Tommy moved to Australia where he played Professional AFL until the end of 2014 and re-joined the Kerry Set up for the 2015/216 seasons.

“Over the past two years in particular Tommy’s leadership on and off the field has helped to encourage, motivate, and successfully integrate many of our younger players onto the panel.

“On behalf of all Kerry supporters I wish to sincerely thank and acknowledge Tommy for all he has done and wish him the very best in the future.”