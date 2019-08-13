Dublin manager Jim Gavin has dismissed the notion that Kerry are football's coming team, insisting "their time is right now".

'Kerry's time is right now, it's not next year' - Jim Gavin says Kingdom deserve final date

Speaking at Dublin's pre-All-Ireland final media event, Gavin played down suggestions that the match is theirs to lose, insisting Kerry have earned the right to be in the decider.

"Going into the quarter-final series they still continued that (good) form against Mayo, with 19 attacks and 15 points on the board - that's impressive," he said.

"Contrast that then the last day in the semi-final against Tyrone, four points down at half-time and different questions asked of them and they reacted in the appropriate way and finished with aplomb. They've had a lot of experience with that core group and their time is right now, it's not next year.

"They are on the money and we're going to have to execute a performance to try and be up there with them, and hopefully up there at the end."

Gavin reported a clean bill of health after Dublin's All-Ireland semi-final win but had no issue with the leaking of his match-day panel in the build-up to that game.

"What we do is we give it to the county board, one of our selectors does the administration of that. Then after that it's whatever those protocols - when it's to be released, you'd need to check with Croke Park on that one.

"We just give it to them, I'm not particularly concerned after that. Obviously we need to give it early in the week and there's a lot around that in terms of the players we are dealing with, they are amateurs, they are volunteering their time, they are all going to work, there's different dynamics that can change. I don't get too upset about it, don't at all actually. It is what it is."

And he won't be referencing the history of the 1982 All-Ireland final, when Kerry's Drive for Five came a cropper, in the next few weeks.

"For me, all I'm interested in is the players going out there, trying to be their best and trying to execute their best performance," he said.

"I have never looked in the past for any motivation, and that's even internally."

