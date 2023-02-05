Kerry’s new sharpshooter epitomises how the Kingdom are evolving – they have all the tools to retain Sam

Conventional wisdom states that All-Ireland champions need to find something new to defend their title. An evolution, no matter how small, is required if they are to stay at the top of the tree.

Take the great Dublin team as an example. The 2015 edition side started their six in a row but by the time the ‘16 final rolled around, Brian Fenton was a fixture in the team. Jack McCaffrey had opted out for that same season but John Small established himself in his place. By 2018 Con O’Callaghan and Niall Scully were starters. And when they sealed their six in a row in 2020, Sean Bugler and Eoin Murchan were in the first fifteen. Dublin’s totems remained the same but around them, the cast changed and grew as Dublin remained on an extraordinary, unlikely ever to be equaled, winning streak.

This Limerick hurling crop are similar but some of their evolution has seen the repositioning of key men like Dan Morrissey and Kyle Hayes. And when Galway lost the 2018 hurling final, it was routinely pointed out that they had tried to defend their title with the same 14 outfield players as the season before with the only change coming between the posts where James Skehill replaced Colm Callanan.

Jack O’Connor will be more aware of that requirement than most. This is the third time in his career that he has come into the new season as an All-Ireland winning manager. And in that time he has both come close to securing back-to-back titles and saw a season unravel. As defending champions in 2005, Kerry lost the All-Ireland final to Tyrone. In 2010, a severely depleted side lost out to Down in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

All things ‘league’ come with the usual health warnings. And Sunday’s result in Killarney has the added asterisk that this wasn’t the Monaghan team that have plundered Killarney twice since 2015. They arrived at Fitzgerald stadium without pillars Conor McManus and Kieran and Darren Hughes. Jack McCarron was also absent after picking up an injury early in the first-round defeat to Armagh.

But there was still value to be mined for Kerry here.

O’Connor dove deep into his reserves and started just five of his All-Ireland winning team and none of his starting forwards from last July. And despite that they still racked up 3-16 with just 0-5 of that coming from placed balls.

And while there’s no doubt that the introduction of Paudie Clifford saw Kerry leave scorched earth behind them against a Monaghan side that played with 14 men for the last 15 minutes, from an evolution point of view, Donal ‘Down’ O’Sullivan was the most interesting addition.

Within Kerry, his ability isn’t exactly a secret. He’s been part of the East Kerry set up that has been dominant in the county championship and performed well in the Sigerson cup. He also hit 2-13 of 2-15 for Kilgarvan in last year’s Kerry Novice football final with one report describing him as ‘unstoppable ... firing over from all distances and angles.’

In front of the TG4 cameras though, he announced himself to the rest of the country. As the first Kilgarvan player to play senior football for the county, O’Sullivan had already passed a notable milestone but here he finished the day with the man of the match award after hitting 1-3 from play.

Kerry also had good performances from Darragh Roche, who grabbed 1-2, while Stefan Okunbor, who has been ravaged by injury since his return from the AFL, also saw valuable minutes.

By the end, the defeat in Donegal felt a long way away. Kerry were up and running. Early days of course, but there was more than a suggestion that they have the tools to evolve as the season rolls on.