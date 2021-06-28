When Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman was in charge of Southampton, he appeared on Sky Sports in a rare piece of television that saw him analyse his team's game against Manchester City, before the match took place.

He stood with a presenter at a tactics screen and they were moving the players around, changing the shape of the defence, discussing how to shut out Pep Guardiola's men and how to stop Sergio Aguero in his pomp.

Koeman showed a couple of ways his defence could adjust and how players in midfield or on the other wing could help close the spaces but then he said something that summed up the reality these hitmen impose on opposition sides: "Aguero is at his most dangerous when we have the ball."

Southampton could do all the work in the world to prepare for many scenarios in which City would try to work the ball to their talisman but they could do very little about Aguero when they had the ball themselves and that is, according to Koeman, where the Argentine hurt teams most.

As they passed around and tried to move the ball through City, Aguero was ghosting into different starting positions ready to pounce at any of the openings as soon as his team won possession back.

By the time the Southampton players were asking the question that was drilled into them all week - "where's Aguero?" - Aguero was already free in a goalscoring position.

Just after the half hour mark in Killarney on Saturday night, Clare had control of the football for a full two minutes and 12 seconds from Stephen Ryan's kick-out to the moment Paudie Clifford intercepted on the halfway line. It took less than seven seconds for Kerry to hit the net from the turnover.

Despite running riot in that first half, chalking up four points by that stage - three from play and the other from a free that he won himself - and a couple of wides too, Clare still managed to forget about Sean O'Shea enough for him to get in one on one for the only goal of the first period.

Three men were back there but not one of them were aware that the game's most lethal attacker had been drifting into space as Clare held possession.

Paudie Clifford was aware. He was aware the whole game as he sought out O'Shea with that measured left foot of his every time he could.

And before he had even finished hitting the ground from his interception at midfield, his eyes were already fixed inside, looking for the man running riot in the full forward line.

Sean O'Shea was stranded on his own inside the Clare '45 - in fact, he was one of just two Kerry men inside the Kerry '65 - but he made sure he kept himself active and he kept himself as a live option, even when Kerry didn't have the ball. Paudie Clifford? He made sure to look for him straight away as soon as they had the ball.

One pass, barely longer than six seconds, goal. It's an extreme example but a very real one of what Kerry can do.

Against Dublin in the league, their attacks were markedly quicker and much more efficient than the All-Ireland champions. In the second half of that drawn game, Dublin's possession spells averaged 84 seconds whilst Kerry's were coming in at 20.5 seconds with an average of four passes per attack.

What was most impressive against Clare is that they were able to play those quick attacks in the face of so many bodies back behind the ball and they were still able to kick and find Sean O'Shea in the full forward line amidst the defensive numbers.

It was a new role for O'Shea who was deployed at 14 until nine minutes into the second period. It wasn't until the 44th minute that he touched the ball in his own half of the field and despite operating around the middle for most of the last half hour, his touch map at full time showed the damage he was doing inside.

He finished with seven scores in total but the six highlighted on the map are either his scores from play or the free kick he won himself.

He was a livewire inside, he's strong and aggressive in his runs on and off the ball so he encouraged team mates to kick it to him even if there were a lot of yellow jerseys back.

But it's the speed in which Kerry move the ball up the field and how direct their passing is and how honest their support runs are that they were able to work it to platforms in which O'Shea could be found with neater, more intricate passes.

Very rarely was it launched at him from midfield, unless it was a pinpoint ball over the top from Paudie Clifford.

For the duration of his time at full forward, O'Shea won most of his possession through kick passes.

That is an incredible feat not just against teams with extra numbers back in defence, but for any game considering how often the ball is popped around through the hands and how much it has to be recycled.

No, when O'Shea was in full forward, he stayed in full forward and won the hard ball in dangerous areas. He was patient, he was smart and he was one of the most energetic and enthusiastic runners the game has seen in there, probably since Andy Moran.

Sometimes these players can show traits like that in a random training session. It might even be a game of backs and forwards where you notice the ball-winning ability of someone playing further out the field and, most obvious, you notice how much havoc they're causing. Too often, nothing comes of it because a lot of managers are settled on their team and what each player can bring.

This was probably always in O'Shea's game and Peter Keane almost certainly knew it was there all along but it would be easy to sacrifice it rather than sacrifice everything else O'Shea gives you in the middle third. His running power, his dogged work rate, his creativity and his threat from deep.

But moving O'Shea inside gave Kerry so many more options because he got himself free every single time and Paudie Clifford drifted to the middle third in his absence to make sure O'Shea got the ball in new positions. And it's just lucky for Kerry that Diarmuid O'Connor can do pretty much everything now anyway.

The move of Clifford unveiled another piece of weaponry in the Kerry arsenal though. And, rather than talk of Sean O'Shea and David Clifford teaming up - they actually only passed to each other once each (leading to two scores all the same) - they are both just frightening twin options inside for marksmen like Paudie Clifford to pick out. And boy did he pick Sean O'Shea out like clockwork.

Kerry want to move the ball through the foot. They want their attacks to be quicker than anyone else's. The best way to do that is to have men getting themselves free in the most dangerous area of the field.

On Saturday's performance, Sean O'Shea can do that better than anyone. And Paudie Clifford will find him.

One game into the championship, Peter Keane plays a new hand that will be hard for anyone to counteract if Sean O'Shea can keep playing like this. Based on the attributes he has and the men around him, there's no reason why he won't keep it up.