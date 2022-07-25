Kerry’s defiant defence lays the foundation as Jack O’Connor develops teak-tough attitude

There’s a regularly used quote from legendary American Football coach Bear Bryant that says “defence wins championships” and Kerry are the perfect proof of that after their eight-year All-Ireland wait was ended with one of the most miserly seasons in football history.

Jack O’Connor is unlikely to reference Bryant, widely regarded as the greatest college football coach of all time for his exploits with University of Alabama, but he clearly adopted a safety-first approach in his third coming as Kingdom supremo.

For all the brilliance of David Clifford – and some of his play yesterday was a sight to behold as he often fought a lone battle up front – their 38th All-Ireland SFC triumph was underpinned by a defence that was rarely penetrated throughout an outstanding season where they won every competition that they participated in.

They played 16 games between McGrath Cup, League, Munster and the All-Ireland series, with a paltry concession of just three goals throughout the season as rearguard action became the new foundation of their efforts.

Tadhg Morley, who played the sweeper role to perfection, spoke recently at their All-Ireland final press day about how they “weren’t going to win an All-Ireland” with the goals that they were conceding after shipping three green flags to Tyrone in last year’s semi-final.

It’s amazing to think they conceded just three goals in over 1,000 minutes this season, especially when you consider where they came from, with serious question marks over their “steel” at the back.

Who would have thought that Kerry would go from being one of the softer teams defensively to the toughest in less than 11 months? As Morley said, the need to overhaul was recognised or the results would stay the same – and they duly acted on it with instant rewards.

What have Tyrone, Monaghan and Dublin in common? That trio were the only teams to put a goal past Kerry this year and chances have been as rare as hen’s teeth, with only wonder goals from Darren McCurry and Cormac Costello breaching their defence from play.

Read More

The other came from a late Conor McManus penalty in the League, which was a harsh call, when they had nine men inside their 13-yard line and that defensive effort has been the theme of their season with every shoulder going to the wheel, regardless of positions.

They just didn’t cough up many goal opportunities, with turnovers eliciting the same satisfaction as scores at the other end, and Galway were only really able to penetrate the Kerry goal on one occasion.

The ‘D’ was nearly always occupied by a Kerry jersey – normally Morley and O’Brien on a few occasions – but John Daly spotted a rare opening in the eighth minute to play Johnny Heaney through on goal with the net in his sights.

Even in space, no one would skate through, though, and who was there to make it awkward only half-forward O’Brien as he showed him to the sideline before getting in a superb block, keeping their goal in tact as the ball crept over for a point.

O’Brien was the man of the moment again in the 25th minute when coming from left field to make a decisive block on Paul Conroy as he shaped to shoot for a point with his left foot and this type of last-ditch defending is a feature of the new Kerry under O’Connor.

Shane Walsh was afforded some freedom when drifting away from goal, with Tom O’Sullivan having a tough day at the office as he was taken for 0-4 from play, but Heaney was the only other Galway forward to manage a score from play.

There was very little room for Damien Comer to operate in at full-forward with that sector expertly cordoned off by Morley and it was only when the Galway powerhouse drifted out the pitch that he was able to have a meaningful influence on proceedings, as Jason Foley stuck to him like glue inside.

Paddy Tally’s fingerprints on Kerry were obvious from the outset of the year. The Tyrone native is heralded for his defensive nous and he certainly made the long trip south worthwhile as they set out their stall from the start and never wavered.

An average concession of 0.23 goals per game in League and championship – which improves to 0.18 in each game including pre-season competition – is as complete a defensive season as there has ever been in the game’s history and they deserve immense credit for the extraordinary turnaround.

O’Connor knows what it takes to win and had no hesitation in doing the needful at the back. Enough was enough, they had the firepower at one end but lacked solidity at the other and that was the missing ingredient in scaling the mountain.

There’s no doubting Tally’s influence, but O’Connor learned some harsh lessons during his tenure with Kildare which helped to shape his Kerry path as they shipped five second-half goals to Meath in a disastrous 2020 Leinster semi-final.

While he had been dipping his toes with Moorefield on the Kildare club scene, he had been away from the inter-county game for eight years prior to filling the hot-seat with the Lilies and the game’s defensive complexion had changed greatly within that time.

His approach has changed immeasurably following the Royal massacre – even Kildare conceded just two goals in seven 2021 games – with defence now at the core of his beliefs.

The three late deliveries launched into the Kerry square at the death may have caused consternation in the past, but there wasn’t even the slightest hint of panic as they held firm, with Galway chasing a lifeline to get back into the game.

When the brilliant Cillian McDaid levelled affairs at 0-16 apiece, it looked like there could be some squeaky bum time down the home straight, but Kerry held firm and put the shutters up as they outgunned them 0-4 to nil when the need, and the pressure, was greatest.

Galway had to be as efficient as they were in the first half – when hitting just one wide – to blaze a trail in front and lead at the break but it was going to be nigh on impossible to maintain those standards in the closing half.

They were forced into some rushed efforts on goal and robbed of possession at key junctures while Kerry actually struggled themselves to beat the Galway sweeper in the opening half with only Clifford and O’Brien firing over a point apiece from play.

The arrival of Killian Spillane re-energised their attack after the break as they swept to success, but this was all about their defence, with Graham O’Sullivan and Gavin White striding forward to score second-half points.

Defence wins championships and now that O’Connor has discovered the keys to the Kingdom, who knows where this teak-tough approach could bring them with the monkey now firmly off their backs.