Kerry's Championship dreams destroyed after stunning extra-time final act sees Cork triumph

Mark Keane of Cork celebrates after scoring his side's winning goal, late in extra time, during the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match against Kerry at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

A sensational late goal by AFL recruit Mark Keane gave Cork a shock Munster semi-final win over Kerry in Pairc Ui Chaoimh and blew the All-Ireland football championship wide open.

With a minute of added time at the end of second half of extra time played Keane gathered a speculative delivery from Damien Gore and stabbed past Shane Ryan with a strike so late it had eerie echoes of Tadhg Murphy's 1983 goal at the same end of the ground that similarly put Kerry out of the championship.

Keane, home from a break from his AFL career with Collingwood which is just two years old, had been introduced in normal time but was having little impact until he found himself in the right place at the right time to cause one of the biggest upsets in recent championship history.

It was eight years since Cork's previous Munster Championship win over Kerry and despite their Divison Three success the gulf in class just looked too great.

But they delivered a structured defensive effort that thwarted so many of Kerry's big players with David Clifford, despite scoring four points (one from a free) having a rare off day with five wides, two from close range frees that he would normally convert.

Kerry have no one but themselves to blame for the cautious approach that they took, even allowing for the conditions.

Even when they went two points ahead in extra-time they still sat back and failed to punish a Cork team whose energy was beginning to sap.

Killian Spillane rose above the mediocrity to score four points when he came off the bench, the fourth putting Kerry 0-13 to 0-11 clear. On such a horrible day, it felt like real daylight.

Cork had required nerve to bring it to extra-time in the first place with Mark Collins putting over a free after Sean Powter was fouled to make it 0-10 each but only after yet another patient build up and, it seemed, much reluctance to shoot. Powter finally obliged, getting blocked first by Paul Murphy before being brought down.

From early on it was apparent that Kerry's quicker and more agile players were not going to be able to maximise that advantage in such dreadful conditions. Every decision made was predicated on what it felt like underfoot.

It took five minutes for Clifford to register the first score and another seven minutes before Cork were off the mark, Brian Hurley supplying the equaliser with a well taken and equally well-executed mark.

But for the most part, there were few clear opportunities for forwards as both sides committed men back and took a more patient approach that made for a poor spectacle which couldn't all be blamed on the weather.

One of the few openings that presented saw Cork goalkeeper Micheal Martin save smartly from Brian O Beaglaoich on 13 minutes with Ronan Buckley popping over from the rebound but the fluency that Kerry were able to bring to their last league games was denied by an astute Cork defensive effort.

At the other end, Hurley had the best goal chance but even then it was only a half-chance as he turned back into numbers with Buckley covering to smother a shot before it had generated any power.

Cork's power around the middle became more pronounced as the half wore on with Ian Maguire, Killian O'Hanlon and Paul Walsh, who played out around there, more prominent.

Kerry did catch some daylight when Dara Moynihan turned John O'Rourke neatly to gather from Peter Crowley's delivery and score and Clifford added a free but the home side finished strong with Mark Collins from a free, O'Hanlon and Kevin O'Donovan pointing to give Kerry, trailing by 0-7 to 0-6, much food for thought at the break.

For a long time in that second half it looked like Cork they would prevail and with Clifford uncharacteristically hitting three of those five wides, one from a free and another goal attempt that blazed wide that he might, in hindsight, have popped over instead, Kerry must have had that uneasy feeling that it was slipping away from them.

They weren't helped by a 52nd-minute black card for Buckley but an injection off the bench saw Spillane land two points and Jack Sherwood punch some holes while Sean O'Shea finally found his range with a 48-metre free to level, 0-8 each, before they went two clear through O'Shea (from play) and Spillane as David Moran wrestled some control back in the middle.

Cork had come too far however not to extract something from it and Luke Connolly worked a point before Collins drew a foul which he put over himself.

In extra-time Kerry looked to have done enough but whatever strings were pulled to clear Keane to play paid off with that memorable late strike to put one of the protagonists, who were looking for an eighth Munster title, out of the championship.

Scorers:

Cork: M Collins 0-4 (3fs), M Keane 1-0, L Connolly 0-3 (2fs), K O'Hanlon 0-2 (1f 1 45), K O'Donovan, B Hurley (m), S Powter all 0-1 each.

Kerry: K Spillane, D Clifford (1f) 0-4 each, S O'Shea 0-2 (1f), R Buckley, D Moynihan, T Brosnan all 0-1 each.

TEAMS -

CORK - M Martin; K O'Donovan, M Shanley, K Flahive; S Meehan, S Powter, M Taylor; I Maguire, K O'Hanlon; J O'Rourke, P Walsh, R Deane; M Collins, B Hurley, C O'Callaghan.

Subs: M Keane for O'Callaghan (44), L Connolly for O'Rourke (45), M Hurley for Walsh (53), P Kerrigan for B Hurley (62), S White for O'Donovan (69); Extra-time - G Crowley for White. Extra-time - P Ring for Flahive, T Corkery for Powter (73), K O'Driscoll for Maguire (76), D Gore for O'Hanlon (h-t, e-t)

KERRY - S Ryan; J Foley, T Morley, T O'Sullivan; P Murphy, P Crowley, G White; D Moran, D O'Connor; B O Beaglaoich, S O'Shea, R Buckley; T Brosnan, D Clifford, D Moynihan.

Subs: S O'Brien for Moynihan (47) K Spillane for Brosnan (50), J Barry for O Beaglaoich (55), J Sherwood for Buckley (63), O Beaglaoich for O'Sullivan (h-t,e-t), T Walsh for Foley (84), P Clifford for O'Connor (88)

REFEREE - D O'Mahoney (Tipperary)

Online Editors