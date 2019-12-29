It is difficult to read too much into this 22-point hammering by a far stronger Cork outfit of a fledgling Kerry U-20 side who had a few older bodies but nothing to trouble the visitors to Austin Stack Park.

It is difficult to read too much into this 22-point hammering by a far stronger Cork outfit of a fledgling Kerry U-20 side who had a few older bodies but nothing to trouble the visitors to Austin Stack Park.

Kerry young guns stunned after Rebels put them to the sword in Gore fest

Kerry U-20 boss John Sugrue took the reins in the absence of the senior squad, currently on holiday in Thailand. Sugrue’s youngsters were no match for a Cork outfit who were without a number of regulars and their Nemo Rangers contingent.

Adam Donoghue got Kerry off to a flier with a point inside the second minute while Sean Quilter doubled the advantage. Cork had wiped out the lead by the 10th minute when points from Paul Walsh, Cathal O’Mahony and Kevin Crowley put them 0-3 to 0-2 up.

But Kerry, who enjoyed early dominance, retook the lead in the 12th minute as their best forward, Donal O’Sullivan, and Sean Quilter put them 0-4 to 0-3 in front.

But this is was as good as it got.

The hosts didn’t score again for 23 minutes as Ian Maguire and Paul Walsh dominated the middle.

Cork added 1-12 before half-time with Cathal O’Mahony scoring the Rebels’ opening goal in the 21st minute.

Damien Gore would end the half with a point for Cork as he had the visitors 1-15 to 0-5 in front. If Gore didn’t catch the eye in the opening half, he wrote his own headlines in the second half with a hat-trick in just six minutes as Cork led 4-18 to 0-7 by the hour mark.

GAA Newsletter

Gore and O’Mahoney contributed 4-9 between them and with Ciarán Sheehan back from the AFL adding a point, Cork boss Ronan McCarthy will be pleased with his inside line.

Shane Forde added a Cork goal before Kerry got late goals from Paul Walsh and 18-year-old Seán Quilter, but Cork substitute Sean Powter galloped through the Kerry defence for Cork’s sixth goal. It was men against boys, but both managers claimed they got something from it.

SCORERS – Cork: D Gore 3-5 (1-0 pen); C O’Mahony 1-4 (f); S Forde, S Powter 1-0 each; S White, M Taylor, R Harkin 0-2 each; K Crowley, I Maguire, P Walsh, C Sheehan 0-1 each. Kerry: S Quilter 1-3 (3f); D O’Sullivan 0-3 (2f); P Walsh 1-0; P O’Shea 0-2, A Donoghue 0-1

Cork: A Casey; M Shanley, A Browne, N Walsh; K Crowley, P Murphy, M Taylor; I Maguire, P Walsh; S Forde, S White, R Harkin; D Gore, C Sheehan, C O’Mahony. Subs: P Ring for Walsh (inj, 37), C Kiely for Taylor (50), S Powter for White (52), R Deane for Sheehan (54), B Hartnett for P Walsh (56).

Kerry: B Lonergan; S Dillon, J McCarthy, L Brosnan; D McCarthy, S O’Connell, C Coffey; G Wharton, B Mahony; R Buckley, P O’Shea, A Donoghue; P Walsh, D O’Sullivan, S Quilter. Subs: T Sugrue for Wharton (41), O Fitzgerald for Dillon 48), K Falvey for Sugrue (58), S Óg Moran for J McCarthy (62), D Rahilly for O’Sullivan (inj, 63).

Ref – D O’Mahony (Tipperary).

Online Editors