Kerry won’t panic after loss to Cork but the pressure is always there to win All-Ireland

Conor McKeon

Jack O’Connor faces challenges to win back-to-back Sam Maguires for first time as Kingdom have sluggish start to new season

Barry O'Sullivan of Kerry is tackled by Ian Maguire, left, and Chris Óg Jones of Cork during the McGrath Cup Group A match between Cork and Kerry at Páirc Ui Rinn in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Barry O'Sullivan of Kerry is tackled by Ian Maguire, left, and Chris Óg Jones of Cork during the McGrath Cup Group A match between Cork and Kerry at Páirc Ui Rinn in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Buried in the notes of Kerry’s 2022 success story was the curious case of the night of January 12.

That evening, Kerry ran Tipperary off the park with unseasonal zeal. They won by 21 points to put themselves into the McGrath Cup final, a crack at some quick silver, and the opportunity to give Cork a sharp dig in the ribs.

