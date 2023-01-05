Buried in the notes of Kerry’s 2022 success story was the curious case of the night of January 12.

That evening, Kerry ran Tipperary off the park with unseasonal zeal. They won by 21 points to put themselves into the McGrath Cup final, a crack at some quick silver, and the opportunity to give Cork a sharp dig in the ribs.

The night gained brief notoriety, though, when Tony Brosnan and Jack Savage played a second match in the space of just a few hours.

At 2.30 that afternoon, Brosnan scored 1-4 and Savage 0-6 in MTU Kerry’s victory over UCD in Tralee. The pair then made the 190km trip to Moyne-Templetuohy for a game that started at seven o’clock, where both came on with around 15 minutes to play.

Afterwards, O’Connor clarified that Brosnan and Savage “wanted to be involved”.

“I didn’t ask them to come up at all,” he explained. “They volunteered themselves.”

Diarmuid O'Connor of Kerry in action against Colm O'Callaghan of Cork during this week's McGrath Cup clash at Páirc Uí Rinn. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Diarmuid O'Connor of Kerry in action against Colm O'Callaghan of Cork during this week's McGrath Cup clash at Páirc Uí Rinn. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Which was admirable – but, really, O’Connor should have told them not to bother.

That playing a Sigerson Cup game on a heavy January pitch before sitting in a car for two hours, and then reanimating for the latter stages of a nothing pre-season match, wasn’t so much a demonstration of commitment as a significant and unnecessary risk of injury.

O’Connor added another layer of reason: that Kerry were down on numbers. But in a game where their eventual winning margin came to 21 points, surely the need to go so deep into his bench was, in the circumstances, avoidable.

Whatever. For all its quick-burning controversy, the episode was an early sign of an emerging theme.

Most striking of all about Kerry’s 2022 was the sheer consistency of it. From innocuous start to glorious finish.

For a county as acquainted with football’s feast days, with historic propensity for revealing themselves only on those occasions, Kerry got down to business early in 2022 – and stayed at it all year.

Ten days after the Tipperary game, they blew Cork off the park in Killarney in the McGrath Cup final.

Kerry won by 12 points. O’Connor fielded a team containing eight who would start the All-Ireland final seven months later. Four others came off the bench, including David Clifford.

A general view of the scoreboard after the McGrath Cup Group A match between Cork and Kerry at Páirc Ui Rinn in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

A general view of the scoreboard after the McGrath Cup Group A match between Cork and Kerry at Páirc Ui Rinn in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

On Wednesday night in Páirc Uí Rinn, Kerry’s year-after-the-year-before began with a defeat to the same familiar opposition by the same chastising margin.

It wasn’t a fair fight. Cork have been training hard since early November. Kerry were only days returned from their team holiday.

As a general rule, teams with tans don’t win McGrath Cups.

Kerry, whose miserly goal concessions in 2022 built Clifford the platform from which to inspire them to a first All-Ireland in eight years, let in five against a young and clearly motivated Cork side.

Paddy Tally is unlikely to be too worried about his job this morning.

And yet…

In Kerry, pressure is like weather.

Sometimes it’s fine and sometimes it’s heavy. But always – always – it’s there.

If last year’s All-Ireland shortened Kerry’s winter, it won’t sustain them beyond spring. This is the way of it. Night follows day. Success requires further success.

The restorative joy of last July was bound up in the eight years of mishaps, near misses and big losses, mostly to Dublin.

But part of it was in the palpable feeling of promise that tingled through the days that followed.

An expectation that with Clifford still to hit his peak years, a fresh era of multiple – or at the very least, more regular – All-Irelands had dawned.

Fully 16 years have passed since Kerry won consecutively, a neat handover from O’Connor’s first reign to Pat O’Shea’s.

A not insignificant sub-plot to this new season will be O’Connor – and the fact that going back-to-back is the last great achievement he has to check off his list.

He has won them most ways, just not consecutively.

Stylistically speaking, last year couldn’t have been further removed from his previous All-Ireland with Kerry in 2009; when they were hammered by Cork in Munster, shambled their way through the qualifiers and then transformed in Croke Park.

Mike McCarthy walked back into the team at centre-back mid-summer after two years away.

O’Connor dropped Colm Cooper and Tomás Ó Sé, briefly, for breaches of discipline.

That sort of strife is less common now. The profile of the Kerry squad is much different from that one in 2009 that had such strong personalities and a sparkling collection of silver.

Yet O’Connor, a master of reinvention, proved a shrewd and versatile navigator of both scenarios.

Already, Kerry’s year is different to 2022 but they won’t be perturbed. Of all people, O’Connor doesn’t need telling that no two All-Irelands are ever the same.