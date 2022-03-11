Sean O'Shea is not in the Kerry match day squad for the visit of Mayo to Tralee tomorrow night

Kerry will be without the prolific Seán O’Shea for tomorrow night’s table-topping clash with Mayo in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League.

O’Shea, Kerry’s right-footed freetaker and top-scorer through the opening four rounds, is a notable absentee in the team announced by Jack O’Connor tonight.

Radio Kerry reported earlier today that the Kenmare clubman has a toe injury which, while not as bad as initially feared, could restrict his game time in the coming weeks. O’Shea is not listed in the match-day ‘26’ for tomorrow’s Tralee showdown.

However, there is one notable inclusion among the subs: Joe O’Connor, Kerry’s new captain on foot of being nominated by county champions Austin Stacks earlier this year. O’Connor has yet to feature in this campaign arising from a knee injury sustained in the Munster club final defeat to St Finbarr’s of Cork back in January.

All told, his managerial namesake makes four changes from the team that overwhelmed Monaghan last day out.

Shaun Murphy returns between the posts as Shane Ryan drops back to the bench; Graham O’Sullivan displaces Gavin Crowley at wing-back; Jack Savage gets his chance to impress on the ‘40’ in the absence of O’Shea; while Paul Geaney is recalled at the expense Tony Brosnan.

Kerry (NFL v Mayo): S Murphy; D Casey, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; G O’Sullivan, T Morley, B Ó Beaglaíoch; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, J Savage, A Spillane; P Clifford, D Clifford, P Geaney. Subs: S Ryan, T Brosnan, G Crowley, K Spillane, S O’Brien, M Burns, G Horan, D Roche, P Warren, J O’Connor, C Gammell.

Mayo (NFL v Kerry): R Hennelly; P O’Hora, L Keegan, M Plunkett; P Durcan, S Coen, O Mullin; J Flynn, M Ruane; D O’Connor, A O’Shea, J Carney; F Boland, A Orme, R O’Donoghue. Subs: R Byrne, D McHugh, B Harrison, E Hession, D McBrien, C O’Shea, K McLoughlin, P Towey, F McDonagh, C Loftus, F Irwin.