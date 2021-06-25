There has to be a small fear in Kerry ribcages that the lies of the league will make fools of us over the next two months.

Honestly, that’s not me trying to do the poor mouth now with Clare heading to Killarney for Saturday night’s Munster Championship opener. The truth is I doubt this game will reveal much about the ropey cards being tossed across tables these last few weeks.

I love what Clare have achieved, incidentally. I love what they stand for. But I’m not going to patronise them by building this game up into something it plainly isn’t.

Colm Collins’s boys will be decent on Saturday evening, but Kerry will win.

In other words, Clare will be one of seven teams with their seasons over on Saturday night, a brutal, early cull. When you think of the effort required to prepare a senior inter-county team, there is something truly pitiless about the system forced on us for another year by Covid.

Right through lockdown, these players would have been doing their Zoom sessions, hydrating, following dieticians’ guidance. Their commitment would have been massive yet, sorry lads. BANG! Two weeks after the league ending, championship over.

I’ve yet to speak to anyone who can see past Dublin and Kerry for the All-Ireland.

But there’s one significant difference. Deep down, the likes of Donegal, Tyrone and Monaghan would fancy their chances of taking out Kerry in an All-Ireland semi-final.

But do Mayo and Galway or any of those same Ulster teams genuinely believe they could find a way of beating Dublin? Oh, they’ll promise you they do, but they’re bluffing.

Put simply: one team has an aura; the other doesn’t.

Kerry were rightly savaged after last year’s loss to Cork, but I thought on some level that the players got an easy enough ride. Management was deemed the problem, specifically a management team that yes – categorically – set up too defensively.

But where was the on-field leadership that day? Given the calibre of player in green and gold, their execution of the most basic skills was nothing short of lamentable. Put it this way: even with such a suspect game-plan imposed upon them, those players should still have been able to find a way.

That they couldn’t was and remains a source of genuine worry.

To be fair to Peter Keane, he never threw anyone under the bus on that score, but I’m sure some pretty stern words were exchanged behind closed doors before they all went their separate ways. Because Kerry must never again be so easily controlled, physically and mentally.

Far too many one-on-ones were lost that day against Cork. And I find myself repeating the last two lines of that sentence. AGAINST CORK! That should never happen a Kerry team. They don’t need to be told that.

So what’s different about Kerry this time?

I’d be slow enough to draw too many emphatic conclusions after that National League, given how pathetic Galway and Tyrone were in their games against Kerry. Because those games were, in my opinion, a complete waste.

Kerry learned nothing from them. The opposition showed nothing.

Actually, I look back on those two games and feel a little cheated by them. What could Kerry learn from games in which their opponents might as well have just stayed outside on the bus?

If Galway and Tyrone would like us to believe that they were genuinely tuned in for those games, well then they’re in far more trouble than they maybe realise.

And that’s why I’d suggest that what follows in this column must carry a sizeable asterisk.

That noted, one thing instantly jumping out at me this year is Kerry’s attitude, their hunger for goals.

They got 13 in four games compared to six in seven during the 2020 National League (and two of those were against a Donegal team that brought all the competitive energy of cattle lounging in a sunny meadow). But this time, Kerry have – clearly – prioritised green flags. And they’ve been doing it with patience.

Look at Dara Moynihan’s goal the last day – three other Kerry players could have gone for it before he did.

There’s a noticeable focus in attack of seeking out the man in the best position. Easy, admittedly, against opponents all but under anaesthetic. But you have to practise doing the right thing. It has to become a habit.

So it’s clear to me that Kerry have spoken about scoring more goals. About being more ruthless.

And that’s good to see, except for one obvious thing to note. In the only game they played that had an authentic pulse (the Dublin one), they raised just one green flag (and that from a penalty) while conceding four.

So it’s not exactly rocket science where the worries lie, is it?

And remember, in the 2019 All-Ireland final, Kerry got just one goal in the first game, none in the replay. Goals will be crucial for Kerry if they are to dethrone Dublin and it’s clear that is now being stitched into their thinking.

The other difference I see in Kerry this year is a noticeable upgrade in their physical conditioning. They’ve had practically zero injuries through the league while players in other counties toppled like skittles. Even Dublin have lost Dean Rock and John Small. Cillian O’Connor is gone for the season in Mayo.

Keane seems to have been very cute with the minutes given to each player because, by my estimate, they used 28 or 29 players in this league, allowing him build real depth into the squad. The S&C work seems to have been outstanding.

So, right now, my gut instinct? Yes, this is a better Kerry. But sufficiently better?

That Dublin league game worries me because of those four goals. Listen, I’m not naive. Any full-back line (Dublin’s included) will be in trouble if you put good, quick ball in on top of them.

Trouble is, 99pc of teams are loath to do that against Dublin for fear of giving it away and allowing them counter-attack. When playing the Dubs is you simply cannot overload one way or the other. Commit too many forward and they will go for the jugular on the counter. Load up your defence and they will just pick you off, point by point from outside.

Either way, the match quickly drifts away from you.

I’ll say one thing: Kerry must be about team more than individuals this year in the way Dublin always were under Jim Gavin. Bear in mind how he had no issue putting modern icons like Bernard Brogan or Diarmuid Connolly on the bench if he felt the form of others on the training ground justified it.

Keane must be the same this year with Kerry.

As for tonight, I’ll put it on the record here that I consider Clare the second-best team in Munster. Yes, Cork beat them in the league when it was needed but, in terms of consistency, Clare in the Collins era have been far more reliable.

They’re quick-thinking on the line and honest in how they communicate things. In other words, there’s zero bulls**t. But they must be sick to the teeth at being pitched into championship action against those green and gold jerseys by the patent unfairness of an outdated provincial system.

Do they face a psychological barrier against Kerry at this stage? Yeah, I’d say absolutely they do.

Kerry will probably go after them in the second half and I’d expect them to win well eventually. That said, I see three pivotal steps for Kerry this year and, if I’m honest, this isn’t the first.

The first will be avenging last year’s defeat to Cork, assuming that the teams meet of course. The second will be dealing with Ulster’s champions in an All-Ireland semi-final.

Those two steps safely completed, then it’ll be time to deal with Dublin.

I don’t want that to sound disrespectful to Clare or, on the other side of the draw, reigning Munster champions, Tipperary. But this feels very much like a championship from the past. In other words, no back door, no safety net, no mind games.

Kerry have to do what, historically, they’ve always done. That is treat tonight’s game with every ounce of respect they can summon because to do otherwise would be madness.

Trust me, the reason Kerry keep beating Clare is they keep treating them as dangerous.

Just as well too because there’s a pretty stark spotlight on them this year and on Keane especially. Bear in mind that Seánie O’Shea and David Clifford are still only 22, but these two kids basically have carried Kerry on their shoulders for the last couple of seasons.

It’s stating the obvious to say that Kerry will have a different manager for 2022 if they don’t win this year’s All-Ireland.

Make no mistake, that creates huge pressure. Has Peter Keane got the answers tactically when the best teams put up roadblocks against Kerry?

On the basis of that second-half improvement against Dublin, I’d actually be hopeful about the answer. But then we’re all still second-guessing, aren’t we?

Pat Spillane once summed up a poor National League thus: ‘You’d get more physical contact in a waltz at the old folks’ home’.

And that’s the trouble as I see it. The rock and roll is only starting.