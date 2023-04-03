Kerry will be their main rivals again but the biggest threat to Dublin this year may be Dublin themselves

John Small, a colossus once again for Dublin against Derry, in action against Ethan Doherty during the Division 2 final at Croke Park. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Eamonn Sweeney

Only one team can stop Dublin from winning the Sam Maguire this year. It’s Dublin.