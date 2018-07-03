Sport Gaelic Football

Tuesday 3 July 2018

Kerry vs Galway to start at same time as World Cup final as GAA confirm first Super 8s fixtures

25 February 2018; David Clifford of Kerry in action against Declan Kyne of Galway during the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 4 match between Kerry and Galway at Austin Stack Park in Kerry. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
25 February 2018; David Clifford of Kerry in action against Declan Kyne of Galway during the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 4 match between Kerry and Galway at Austin Stack Park in Kerry. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Sports fans will be left with a tough decision to make on July 15 after the GAA confirmed that Kerry vs Galway in the All-Ireland quarter-final round robin will clash with the World Cup final.

The first round of Super 8 fixtures are fixed for the weekend of July 14/15 and the GAA today announced the time and date for the clashes between the provincial champions.

Dublin will face Donegal on Saturday night at 7pm in Croke Park, as part of a Super 8s double-header which will be confirmed after this weekend's round four qualifiers.

The following day, Kerry and Galway will go head-to-head at 4pm in Croke Park, as the second part of a similar double-header.

The World Cup final also takes place on July 15, with that game set to kick off at 4pm as well.

Saturday, July 14

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship

Quarter-Final Group Stage

Group 2 | Phase 1

Dublin v Donegal, Croke Park, 7pm

 

Sunday, July 15

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship

Quarter-Final Group Stage

Group 1 | Phase 1

Kerry v Galway, Croke Park, 4pm.

