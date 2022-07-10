Independentie
Sunday, 10 July 2022 | 21.6°C Dublin
10 July 2022; David Clifford of Kerry before the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Con O'Callaghan of Dublin arrives for the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match against Kerry at Croke Park. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Kerry manager Jack O'Connor. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Dylan O'Connell
July 10 2022 02:25 PM
