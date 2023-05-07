Kerry vs Clare: Munster SFC title up for grabs in Limerick
Dylan O'Connell
Matthew Tierney’s 2-7 haul powers Galway to dominant Connacht final win over Sligo
David and Paudie Clifford start for Kerry in Munster final one day after the death of their mother
Live | Kerry vs Clare: Munster SFC title up for grabs in Limerick
Calm before the storm – Clare goalie feels no fear ahead of showdown with Ireland’s most potent strike-force
Joe Brolly: The bulls**t that has flooded America is taking hold here – we must resist it at all costs
Kildare beat Down to set up All-Ireland U-20 final clash with Sligo
Sligo claim famous win over Kerry to advance to All-Ireland U-20 final
Ulster MFC: Derry ease to victory as Monaghan edge Donegal
Long way for Clare to here: Colm Collins’ decade at the Banner helm
The story of Sligo football: Endless famines broken by the odd Connacht banquet
Carlow keep Joe McDonagh final hopes alive with six-goal thrashing of Down
